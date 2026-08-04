XBP Global Named a Major Player in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Mailroom Solutions and Services

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. ("XBP Global" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: XBP), a multinational technology and services company orchestrating mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation and digital transformation, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Mailroom Solutions and Services.

Agentic AI is transforming how organizations operate, but it is only as effective as the information it can access and understand. For many enterprises, that remains a challenge. Critical business information still enters through physical mail, email, claims, invoices, forms, correspondence, and other unstructured channels that Agentic AI cannot readily consume.

XBP Global helps enterprises bridge that gap. Its Digital Mailroom solutions intelligently capture, classify, extract, and route inbound physical and digital communications into enterprise systems, creating trusted information that powers intelligent automation, accelerates business processes, and enables AI-driven operations.

In evaluating vendors, the IDC MarketScape assesses their capabilities and strategies for helping organizations transform mailroom operations. XBP Global believes its recognition as a Major Player reflects the growing importance of intelligent information intake as enterprises modernize operations and build the trusted data foundation required for enterprise AI.

The Company's Digital Mailroom solutions have been deployed across large, complex organizations operating high-volume, mission-critical environments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, XBP Global rapidly enabled secure access to business-critical information for an organization supporting more than 80,000 users, demonstrating the scalability, resilience, and operational impact of its platform.

"Every Agentic AI initiative begins with information," said Lakshmi Narayan Chandramohan, President – Bills & Payments, XBP Global. "If information enters the enterprise in disconnected, manual, or paper-based formats, organizations cannot realize the full value of Agentic AI. Our role is to transform inbound information into trusted, structured data that powers intelligent workflows, better decisions, and measurable business outcomes. This recognition tells us we're on the right track in helping clients build that foundation."

For more information about XBP Global's Digital Mailroom solutions, visit https://xbpglobal.com/solutions/digital-mailroom/ .

Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mailroom Solutions and Services 2026 Vendor Assessment, Doc. #US52993325, July 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast,” or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition and related restructuring, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the acquisition; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 10,200 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,000 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

For more news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://www.xbpglobal.com/

And please follow us on social:

X: https://X.com/XBPglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xbpglobal/

The information posted on XBP Global’s website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in XBP Global should monitor XBP Global’s website and its social media accounts in addition to XBP Global’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.