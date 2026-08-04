Church’s Texas Chicken® Teams Up With Viral Food Star Mr. Tendernism to Talk Flavor, Trends and What’s Next

ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Church’s Texas Chicken ®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, is teaming up with viral food personality and pitmaster Walter “Mr. Tendernism” Johnson in a new campaign to help show fans how to turn up the crave factor on their favorite fried chicken. Known for his signature catchphrase “That’s Tendernism!” and authentic, high-energy food reviews, Mr. Tendernism is partnering with Church’s Corporate Chef, Kevin Houston, in an engaging, multi-part content series designed to celebrate bold taste, trend-worthy food culture and the brand’s new lineup of dry rubs.

According to the Institute of Food Technologies flavor trend report for 2026*, consumers are looking for more adventurous flavor profiles and pairings. In the new content series, Chef Kevin’s culinary expertise paired with Mr. Tendernism’s trusted voice in the BBQ and food community bring some of these trends to life in an entertaining way, blending humor, food and fan-driven insights.

The campaign kicks off on July 27 and rolls out over several weeks across Church’s and Mr. Tendernism’s social media channels. Content will include full-length YouTube episodes , short-form social reels, behind-the-scenes highlights, and feature content including:

Guess the Rub: Mr. Tendernism puts his palate to the test in a blind taste test of Church’s new dry rubs, using his signature commentary to break down each recipe and guess the blend.

Mr. Tendernism puts his palate to the test in a blind taste test of Church’s new dry rubs, using his signature commentary to break down each recipe and guess the blend. Chef Kevin’s Menu Hacks: Inspired by real fan behavior, Chef Kevin introduces some of the most creative Church’s menu hacks circulating online. Together, the duo taste, react, and remix these combinations, turning social trends into must-try moments.

Inspired by real fan behavior, Chef Kevin introduces some of the most creative Church’s menu hacks circulating online. Together, the duo taste, react, and remix these combinations, turning social trends into must-try moments. The Flavor Speed Round: A fast-paced, debate-driven segment where Mr. Tendernism tackles tough food and trend questions like “ribs or oxtails?” and “garlic powder or seasoned salt?”





“Mr. Tendernism brings an authentic passion for food that aligns with our culture and the way we approach menu innovation at Church’s,” said Roland Gonzalez, CEO of Church’s Texas Chicken. “Together with Chef Kevin’s culinary expertise, they explore bold flavors, tap into emerging trends and bring our almost 75-year legacy approach to making chicken to life in a way that’s sure to get people talking.”

Church’s recently introduced a new line of dry rubs in response to guests’ growing desire for more bold, craveable flavors layered onto the comfort foods they already love. With three new options, Lemon Pepper, Hot Lemon Pepper and Garlic Parmesan, guests can customize their chicken with a signature flavor at no extra cost.

“Flavor is what brings people together, and I’m always looking for those unexpected combinations that make you stop and say, ‘Now that’s Tendernism!’” said Walter “Mr. Tendernism” Johnson. “Church’s has always known how to deliver delicious fried chicken, and I had great fun partnering with Chef Kevin to chat about flavors and trends, and as a bonus, I got to enjoy some of their great new rubs.”

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and texaschicken.com . You can also follow Church’s Texas Chicken® on Facebook , Instagram , X , Threads , YouTube , and TikTok . For more details on open positions, please visit Church's Texas Chicken® Careers, Jobs & Applications , and franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com .

* IFT Outlook 2026: Flavor Trends

About Church's Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides – all for a great value. Church’s® Honey-Butter Biscuits™ were voted as the #1 best side by USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards 2026. Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.6 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and Future Standard since 2021, Church's® is celebrating its 74th anniversary in 2026.

About Walter "Mr. Tenderinsm" Johnson

Walter Johnson. Chef. Pitmaster. Internet’s favorite “Unc.” The man who made “That’s Tendernism!” a global catchphrase. What started as a passion for perfect BBQ turned into a viral phenomenon. Unc didn’t set out to become an internet celebrity — he just wanted to share his love for food that’s cooked so tender it falls right off the bone. With his signature blue fedora, infectious energy, and dramatic reactions, Unc has captured the hearts of millions worldwide.