Monte Carlo Appoints Nik Acheson as Chief AI Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Carlo, the agent trust platform, today announced that Nik Acheson has joined the company as Chief AI Officer. Acheson joins from Highmark Health, where he led data and AI strategy, architecture, and engineering.

Acheson's appointment comes as Monte Carlo accelerates its expansion into agent trust, helping enterprises monitor, troubleshoot, and improve production AI systems as they move from human-guided agents to fully autonomous operations.

At Highmark Health, Acheson led enterprise-wide data and AI strategy, architecture, and engineering. Earlier in his career, Acheson held data and digital transformation leadership roles at organizations including Nike and Zendesk, as well as the Chief Data Officer of Okera (acquired by Databricks) and Dremio (acquired by SAP).

Acheson's arrival follows his recent recognition on the AI50, an award recognizing the top AI leaders in the industry, presented at Machinecon in New York on July 24, as well as the Data & AI Visionary Award winner at DataNova in Miami in June.

"Nik has spent his career helping large, highly regulated enterprises get real value out of their data and AI investments, and he knows firsthand what it takes for enterprises to trust their data and their agents in production," said Barr Moses, CEO and Co-Founder of Monte Carlo. "As we build the agent trust category, having a leader like Nik, who has run into this problem himself at massive scale, is exactly what our customers need."

"Enterprises are moving fast toward autonomous agents, and most aren't yet equipped to trust what those agents do in production — let alone trust the data those agents are acting on," said Nik Acheson, Chief AI Officer at Monte Carlo. "I've spent my career driving rapid data, AI, and digital transformation across some of the toughest environments out there, from the most regulated industries like healthcare to the most secure, like with the National Intelligence Community. That's exactly the mindset I'm bringing to Monte Carlo: Build with an open, secure Data and AI foundation internally, and use that same discipline to drive customer impact at scale — with a customer lens baked into everything we ship."

About Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo is the agent trust platform that unifies data and agent observability to monitor, troubleshoot, and improve production AI systems. As enterprises prepare to deploy thousands of agents across business-critical use cases, Monte Carlo provides the reliability infrastructure to support them along this AI transformation, from human-guided agents to fully autonomous operations. Founded in 2019 and backed by leading investors, Monte Carlo is trusted by 400+ enterprises, including Amazon, PepsiCo, CNN, Nasdaq, and JetBlue.