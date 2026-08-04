Pathfinder Launches Platform to Simplify ESA Spending for Arizona Families

PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathfinder announces the launch of its platform, providing families participating in the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program with a simpler way to purchase approved educational supplies and services.

Co-founded by two former microschool leaders Amaan Ahmad and Sidharth Jain, Pathfinder was created as a streamlined solution designed specifically for Arizona families participating in the ESA program. By offering a charge card and companion app, Pathfinder offers unprecedented clarity to families using ESA funds, reducing uncertainty around allowable expenses while eliminating the need to pay out of pocket and wait for reimbursement.

Although the ESA program has expanded educational choice to more than 100,000 Arizona students, many families still face a complicated and time-consuming process when paying for educational expenses. These can include determining whether purchases meet eligibility requirements, paying out-of-pocket while waiting for reimbursement, and navigating the risk of "claw-backs" for purchases that are later deemed ineligible. As a result, families often spend considerable time managing ESA requirements instead of focusing on their children's education.

"Our goal is to remove the guesswork, paperwork and stress from parents’ experience of school choice," said Ahmad, CEO of Pathfinder. "Arizona has always been a school choice leader. This is why we selected Arizona to launch the Pathfinder platform to ensure parents can focus on their child's learning journey and success rather than tracking receipts."

Pathfinder’s app uses highly advanced technology to simplify the approval and reimbursement process for school supplies, curriculum materials and extracurricular activities purchased with ESA funds. The app also catalogs receipts, generates curriculum documentation needed to validate purchases, and provides real-time guidance on eligible expenses.

“Our number one priority is to make life easier for parents using ESA funds,” said Ahmad. “We want to eliminate the guesswork of what’s allowable. Solving this means solving everything downstream: helping them pay, preparing their paperwork and finding the best education options for their child. Our funding helps us reach more families across Arizona and expand into other states.”

The Pathfinder Card is now available to all qualified Arizona ESA families. To apply, visit the company's official launch portal at www.pathfindercard.com.

About Pathfinder

Pathfinder is a financial technology (fintech) company dedicated to making the Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) easier, more accessible and more practical for families. Built specifically for ESA programs, Pathfinder Education Visa® Charge Card (Pathfinder Card) and Pathfinder Approval tool combines payment technology, real-time eligibility guidance and automated documentation tools to help parents navigate educational spending. Co-founded by Amaan Ahmad and Sidharth Jain, two former microschool leaders, Pathfinder was created to help families spend less time managing administrative requirements and more time focused on creating the right educational experience for their children. Prior to founding Pathfinder, Ahmad and Jain were the team behind a microschool designed to help students find the right fit for learning. For more information, visit PathfinderCard.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

LAVIDGE

480-998-2600

pathfinder@lavidge.com

Pathfinder is a financial technology company, not a bank. Pathfinder Education Visa® Charge Card ("Pathfinder Card") is issued by Column, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. The Pathfinder Card is only available to participants in education savings account programs in the following states: AZ. Approval is not guaranteed and is subject to checks. Terms and conditions apply.