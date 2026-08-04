Autonomix Medical Expands Precision Neuromodulation Platform with Broad New U.S. Patent Supporting Nerve Sensing, Mapping and Targeted Therapy

Patent expands protection for technology designed to sense, map and selectively target nerves associated with tumors and cancer-related pain

Strengthens Autonomix’s platform opportunity across oncology, autonomic nervous system disorders and broader organ-function applications

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,433,670, titled “Systems and Methods for Treating Cancer and/or Augmenting Organ Function.” The patent expands the Company’s intellectual property protection for technologies designed to sense, map and selectively target nerves associated with tumors, cancer-related pain, organ function and other autonomic nervous system disorders.

The patent covers minimally invasive systems designed to sense and map electrophysiological activity in nerves associated with tumors or metastatic cells and use that information to guide targeted treatment. The technology includes catheter-based microsurgical tools designed to record neural signals and deliver energy or therapeutic agents to selectively block or modulate identified nerves.

The patent describes technologies intended to:

Sense and map electrophysiological activity associated with tumors or metastatic cells;

Use neural mapping information to identify and guide treatment of targeted nerves;

Selectively block or modulate tumor-associated nerves to address cancer-related pain;

Deliver therapeutic energy or agents through minimally invasive catheter-based systems;

Target neural pathways that may influence tumors and the surrounding tumor microenvironment; and

Modulate autonomic nervous system signaling associated with organ function.





The patent also describes potential applications across a range of solid tumors, including pancreatic, prostate, breast, colorectal, liver, ovarian and bone cancers.

“This patent represents another meaningful expansion of our intellectual property portfolio and further demonstrates the breadth of our proprietary technology platform,” said Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix Medical. “Our strategy is to build a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio spanning precision nerve sensing, physiologic assessment and targeted neuromodulation, with potential applications across cancer, organ function and other diseases involving the autonomic nervous system. This latest patent strengthens the foundation supporting that strategy while reinforcing the versatility and long-term potential of our platform.”

The newly issued patent builds upon Autonomix's expanding intellectual property portfolio, which includes previously issued patents covering autonomic nervous system assessment, neural sensing, treatment guidance and transvascular neuromodulation technologies. Together, these patents support the Company's strategy of developing differentiated technologies designed to precisely identify and target disease-associated nerves across multiple therapeutic applications.

Autonomix continues to advance its proprietary technology platform designed to detect and differentiate neural signals with significantly greater sensitivity than conventional technologies, supporting the development of precision nerve-targeted therapies intended to improve patient outcomes while minimizing unintended effects on surrounding tissue.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.



Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the scope and strategic value of the Company’s intellectual property portfolio, the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix’s nerve-targeted treatments, including for cancer-related pain and pancreatic cancer pain, the capabilities and potential clinical utility of the Company’s neural sensing platform technology, the ability of the platform to detect, localize and confirm changes in neural activity, the potential role of neural sensing in guiding targeted neuromodulation procedures, and the potential applicability of the technology across multiple indications.

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2026, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

autonomix@jtcir.com