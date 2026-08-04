The Bee Hunter Releases Educational Resources on Stinging Insect Identification and Removal for MetroWest Homeowners

NATICK, Mass., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bee Hunter of Massachusetts, a Natick-based company specializing exclusively in the control and removal of stinging insects, has released educational resources to help homeowners in Natick, Newton, Wellesley, and surrounding MetroWest communities make informed decisions about bees, wasps, hornets, yellow jackets, and carpenter bees. The resources explain how to distinguish beneficial pollinators from aggressive species, when professional intervention may be needed, and why ethical removal matters. Rusty Dillon, widely known as “The Bee Hunter,” provides specialized, humane, and rapid removal services from his local Natick office. The company can be reached via call or text at (508) 471-6437.

The Bee Hunter, Bee and Wasp Removal, Natick, MA

With over a decade of experience, Dillon emphasizes the importance of accurate identification before treatment. “Many homeowners mistake beneficial ground-nesting bees for aggressive yellow jackets, or confuse harmless carpenter bees with structural threats,” says Dillon. “My goal is to remove the danger while preserving the ecosystem whenever possible.”

To help residents make informed decisions, The Bee Hunter has published extensive educational resources. Dillon encourages homeowners to review three key blog posts before attempting any DIY removal:

Understanding Which Bees to Protect and Which to Avoid. This comprehensive guide helps residents distinguish between pollinators like honey bees and bumble bees, which should be relocated, and aggressive species like bald-faced hornets that require immediate extermination. The post details the specific behaviors of local species and why ethical removal matters for the Massachusetts environment.





Are Carpenter Bees Destroying My House? A critical resource for homeowners in older New England communities, this article explains how carpenter bees excavate wood to create nests. Dillon outlines the difference between cosmetic damage and structural threats, offering insights on how to identify the signature 3/8-inch holes and when professional intervention is necessary to save decks and eaves.





Bee Removal vs. Bee Extermination: Why Ethical Removal Matters. In this post, Dillon discusses the environmental impact of indiscriminate spraying versus targeted removal. He highlights his practice of relocating honey bee hives to local apiaries rather than destroying them, a service particularly valued by eco-conscious residents in Wellesley and Newton.

Dillon’s service area in Massachusetts explicitly includes Natick, Newton, and Wellesley, along with surrounding towns like Sudbury, Weston, Wayland, and Dover. He is known for his 24/7 availability and rapid response times, often addressing urgent infestations on the same day.

“Whether it’s a yellow jacket nest hidden in a Natick lawn, a hornet’s nest in a Newton eave, or carpenter bees drilling into a Wellesley deck, we have the local expertise to handle it safely,” Dillon adds. “We don’t just spray; we solve the problem permanently.”

Homeowners seeking a free estimate or immediate assistance can contact The Bee Hunter directly. The company maintains a 5-star rating on Google and is fully licensed, certified, and insured, with all work warranted in writing.

About The Bee Hunter of Natick, MA

Owned and operated by Rusty Dillon, The Bee Hunter of Massachusetts specializes exclusively in the control and removal of stinging insects. Based in Natick, MA, the company serves residential and commercial clients throughout MetroWest and Central Mass. Dillon prioritizes safety, speed, and ethical bee relocation practices. Services are offered and rendered through Central Mass Bee Removal, LLC.

Hornets’ nest inside a light fixture in Athol, MA

Press Inquiries

Rusty Dillon

rusty [at] beehunterma.com

+1 (508) 471-6437



The Bee Hunter

841 Worcester Street, Suite 226

Natick, MA 01760