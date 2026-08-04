Clinical Nutrition Market to Reach $104.7 Billion by 2031, Driven by Aging Demographics and Rising Chronic Disease Burden

Boston, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical nutrition market is projected to expand from $75.5 billion in 2025 to $104.7 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, according to Clinical Nutrition: Global Markets to 2031, a new report from BCC Research.

Key Findings

Market Growth: The clinical nutrition market will achieve a 5.6% CAGR through 2031, driven primarily by demographic shifts toward an aging population and the corresponding rise in chronic diseases requiring specialized nutritional interventions.

Regional Leadership: North America dominates the market with a 47.1% share, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and established reimbursement frameworks for clinical nutrition products.

Cancer-Driven Demand: Rising cancer incidence presents significant market opportunities, with European cases alone expected to increase from 2.74 million in 2022 to 3.24 million by 2040, while 80% of oncology patients face nutrition-related risks requiring clinical intervention.

Infant Nutrition Expansion: High preterm birth rates in developed economies are fueling demand for specialized infant nutrition solutions, creating sustained growth in pediatric clinical nutrition segments.

Technology Integration: AI-driven precision nutrition, Food-as-Medicine solutions, and digital diagnostic units with laser sensors and bioimpedance meters are reshaping product development and care delivery models.

Competitive Landscape: Market leaders include Nestlé, Abbott, Baxter International, Danone, and Fresenius Kabi, with companies investing heavily in R&D to capture emerging opportunities in personalized nutrition and telehealth integration.

Market Drivers

The clinical nutrition market benefits from powerful structural tailwinds, particularly demographic transitions driving chronic disease prevalence. An aging global population requires increasingly sophisticated nutritional interventions for conditions ranging from oncology to critical care, while rising healthcare expenditure supports broader adoption of clinical nutrition protocols. The intersection of these demographic and healthcare spending trends creates sustained demand across both institutional and home-care settings.

Technological advancement further accelerates market expansion through improved patient outcomes and care efficiency. AI-driven precision nutrition platforms enable personalized treatment protocols, while telehealth solutions expand access to nutritional screening and monitoring. The integration of microbiome science with routine nutrition care represents a particularly significant opportunity for companies developing next-generation clinical nutrition products.

Investment Considerations

The clinical nutrition market presents attractive investment opportunities supported by demographic inevitability and technological innovation, though investors should consider regulatory complexity and supply chain vulnerabilities. Companies with strong R&D capabilities, diversified geographic presence, and integrated technology platforms are best positioned to capture market share. However, geopolitical risks, varying reimbursement regulations across regions, and supply chain disruptions pose material risks to growth trajectories. Market leaders like Abbott and Nestlé offer stability and innovation capacity, while specialized players in precision nutrition and digital health solutions may provide higher-growth exposure to emerging market segments.

About the Report

Clinical Nutrition: Global Markets to 2031 provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation analysis, competitive intelligence, and growth forecasts through 2031, covering therapeutic applications, product categories, and regional dynamics across the global clinical nutrition landscape.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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