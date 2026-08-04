AgencyBloc and HealthSherpa Launch Medicare Integration to Connect Quoting, Enrollment and Client Management

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgencyBloc , the leading agency management system for health, senior and benefits insurance agencies, today announced the launch of its integration with HealthSherpa , one of the industry's most widely used quoting and enrollment platforms.

The new integration connects Medicare quoting, enrollment and client management workflows, helping agencies reduce duplicate data entry, improve data flow and keep client information centralized within AMS+ . The integration enables a two-way flow of data between HealthSherpa for Medicare and AMS+, creating a more connected experience from prospect to policy to ongoing client management.

"AMS+ is designed to be the operational hub for agencies, and that means connecting with the technology they already depend on," said J. Scott Sanchez, chief product officer at AgencyBloc . "Our partnership with HealthSherpa strengthens that vision by bringing Medicare quoting and enrollment into a more connected workflow. Agencies can spend less time moving data between systems and more time servicing their clients and growing their business."

The integration supports how agencies actually get work done every day, reducing manual work and improving the flow of information across systems. Agencies can manage quoting and enrollment through HealthSherpa while keeping client and policy data connected within AMS+ for reporting, operations and ongoing client management.

"Our goal has always been to simplify the Medicare enrollment experience," said Korey Ashton, vice president of Medicare at HealthSherpa . "Working with AgencyBloc allows us to extend that experience beyond enrollment by connecting with the system agencies use to manage their business every day. Together, we're helping agencies operate more efficiently without changing the way they work."

The HealthSherpa for Medicare integration is available today. AgencyBloc plans to expand the integration to support Individual ACA workflows in the future. Existing AgencyBloc clients can contact their client success manager for more details. Agencies interested in AMS+ can request a demo at www.agencybloc.com/schedule-demo.

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions to support operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs and IMO/FMOs. To learn more about AgencyBloc, visit www.agencybloc.com .

About HealthSherpa

HealthSherpa is the largest and fastest-growing ACA, Medicare, and ICHRA exchange in the United States, simplifying access to health plans from both federal and state marketplaces. Our secure, integrated technology platform empowers insurance agents, agencies, platforms and carriers to quickly and accurately serve and support individuals as they select and use quality, affordable health plans. Learn more at www.healthsherpa.com .

Media Contact:

Amber Petkosek

AgencyBloc

amber.petkosek@agencybloc.com

866-338-7075 ext. 246