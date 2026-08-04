UXUY Technology Launches Genesis AI Agent

Singapore, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, UXUY Technology officially launched “Genesis,” an AI agent designed for everyday users. Built on UXUY Technology’s proprietary AI framework and models, the product integrates capabilities such as information processing, tool invocation, and autonomous execution. It aims to advance artificial intelligence from simply “answering questions” toward understanding interactive ecosystems, invoking tools, and executing user-defined strategies.





According to the company, Genesis has attracted widespread attention since its launch. To date, more than 3,000 users have participated in related campaigns and obtained their own AI agents. Discussions surrounding its functionality, use cases, and future development continue to grow, demonstrating strong demand among everyday users for personal AI agents.

Proprietary Technology Stack: UXUY Genesis AI Agent Officially Launches

Unlike traditional chatbots, which primarily focus on answering questions and generating content, the UXUY Genesis AI Agent places greater emphasis on task execution.

When users provide a specific objective, the system can understand their intent, break the task down into actionable steps, and invoke the appropriate tools based on actual needs. It can assist users with organizing ecosystem information, creating content, supporting strategy development, facilitating decision-making, and executing tasks.

From a technical architecture perspective, Genesis establishes a complete workflow covering task understanding, task planning, tool invocation, execution feedback, and result verification. The system first identifies the user’s objectives, conditions, and constraints, then decomposes complex tasks into multiple executable stages. It can also dynamically adjust subsequent actions based on the results returned by different tools.

Genesis also adopts a modular architecture that separates model capabilities, agent capabilities, and tool capabilities into different layers. Developers and ecosystem partners can connect different applications and services through open interfaces, enabling the agent to support a broader range of functions and use cases.

Kevin, founder of UXUY Technology, said:

“AI in the past was more like a knowledge tool: users asked questions, and AI provided answers. With Genesis, we want to take AI one step further. Once authorized by the user, it should be able to truly understand the user’s strategy, invoke interactive tools, apply intelligent routing, and help the user complete tasks.”

Kevin believes that AI agents should not remain complex products accessible only to a small number of technical professionals. Instead, they should become foundational tools that everyone can use naturally.

“Users should not need to learn complicated prompts, nor should they need to understand the underlying models or technical architecture. They should only need to express what they want to accomplish in natural language. Truly valuable artificial intelligence should proactively understand and adapt to people, rather than requiring people to adapt to technology.”

Exploring the Future of the UXUY Genesis AI Agent

As the UXUY Genesis AI Agent continues to attract greater user attention, its future development has also become a major topic of discussion.

These discussions mainly focus on whether collaboration among multiple UXUY Genesis agents can improve the efficiency of handling complex tasks, as well as how user privacy, security, and operational control can be protected as the agent connects with more ecosystems and services.

Kevin noted that the stronger an AI agent’s execution capabilities become, the higher the requirements will be for clearly defined permission boundaries and security mechanisms.

Genesis treats user authorization as a fundamental prerequisite for task execution. UXUY Technology will continue to improve permission management, execution records, risk notifications, and confirmation mechanisms for critical operations, allowing users to clearly understand and control every action performed by the agent.

In the next stage, UXUY Technology will continue upgrading its proprietary AI framework and models, with a focus on improving complex task planning, continuous execution, multi-agent collaboration, and personalized services. The company will also further expand its open ecosystem of tools and integrations.

In UXUY Technology’s vision, everyone will eventually be able to own a dedicated personal AI agent. Over time, it will learn the user’s habits, needs, and long-term objectives. With the user’s authorization, it will be able to connect with different software applications, devices, and services, becoming a new gateway between users and the digital world.

Kevin said: