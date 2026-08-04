Host Hotels & Resorts Publishes 2026 Corporate Responsibility Report, Highlighting Resilience, Sustainability and Community Impact

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), published its 2026 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, Investing for the Future. The report provides an overview of the Company’s CR strategy and performance, highlighting continued progress across environmental stewardship, social impact and governance in support of its long-term responsible investment strategy and 2050 net positive vision.

“At Host, responsible investment is how we protect and strengthen our portfolio — from deploying resilience capital in higher-risk markets and expanding renewable energy to advancing green building certifications and investing in our people and communities,” said Mike Lentz, executive vice president, development, design & construction and executive sponsor of Host’s CR program. “This year’s report highlights how disciplined capital allocation and environmental stewardship are helping us build a more resilient, efficient portfolio, support stronger communities, and create enduring value for our stockholders and other stakeholders.”

The report also highlights continued recognition of the Company’s corporate responsibility leadership, including Nareit’s 2026 Leader in the Light® Award for Operations for large cap REITs, inclusion in the 2026 Dow Jones Best-in-Class World and North America Indices, re-validation of the Company’s emissions reduction target by the Science Based Targets initiative and an advanced Net Zero Assessment rating from Moody’s.

Notable milestones highlighted in the report include:

RESILIENCE INVESTMENTS

Assessed climate risk across 100% of properties and integrated findings into a climate transition plan

Invested approximately $300 million in resilience measures since 2016 and approved more than 30 proactive resilience projects since 2025 to mitigate climate risk

Expanded the LEED®-certified portfolio to 27 properties — including six LEED Gold® hotels — representing 36% of portfolio and a 3.9x increase in LEED certifications since 2019

SUSTAINABILITY INVESTMENTS

Completed more than 1,000 sustainability projects between 2021 and 2025, resulting in approximately $30 million in expected annual utility savings and average cash-on-cash returns of 12% to 20%

Reached nearly $5 billion in aggregate sustainable financing, including the full allocation of $2.45 billion of green bond proceeds and a $2.5 billion of sustainability-linked credit facility

Sourced over 30% of electricity from renewable sources in 2025, with 14 hotels operating on-site solar photovoltaic systems and eight additional hotels with systems in development

Diverted more than 1,150 tons of waste and supported nearly 87,000 people since 2022 through the green donations program, which directs used furniture, fixtures and equipment from hotel renovation projects to local nonprofits serving those in need

COMMUNITY INVESTMENTS

Supported 276 nonprofits in 2025, including more than 230 employee-selected community investments, guided by the new Community Impact Framework

Achieved 96% employee participation in charitable giving and volunteerism, including eight employee-led volunteer events

Invested 40% to 50% of excess investable cash in social impact funds in 2025, with approximately $340 million in trailing 12-month average balances

PEOPLE INVESTMENTS

Achieved a 92% engagement score in the most recent employee engagement survey with a 99% response rate

Maintained 14 years of average employee tenure

Reached approximately 63% employee participation in learning and development programs, including a new manager training program and expanded opportunities for employees at all levels

Now in its ninth edition, the 2026 Corporate Responsibility Report includes updated Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks.

For more information, read the 2026 Corporate Responsibility Report and visit the Corporate Responsibility section on the Company website.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 71 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic joint ventures.





SOURAV GHOSH JAIME MARCUS Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations (240) 744-5267 (240) 744-5117 ir@hosthotels.com



