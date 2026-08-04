Intuitive Machines Selected by L3Harris to Support Tracking Satellites for SDA and America’s Missile Defense

HOUSTON, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) (“Intuitive Machines”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”), a leading space technology, infrastructure, and services company, today announced it was selected by L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) to support the development and production of spacecraft platforms for the Space Development Agency’s Accelerated Missile Defense Tranche 3 (“AMDT3”) mission.

Intuitive Machines will design, build, and deliver 18 advanced spacecraft platforms to enable L3Harris’ advanced missile defense solutions for hypersonic and ballistic missile tracking. The AMDT3 mission supports the Golden Dome for America’s space-based capabilities and will help to advance homeland defense, deterrence, and ensure U.S. space operations remain resilient and responsive.

"AMDT3 builds on a foundation of proven performance and mission trust established through our previous Tracking Layer mission selections. We look forward to continuing to support this important mission with L3Harris and the Space Development Agency," said Intuitive Machines President of Space Systems, Chris Johnson. "We are committed to delivering spacecraft platforms and integrated systems that enable sustained, scalable operations across demanding mission architectures."

AMDT3 will be built on the IM 300 platform, also used for the upcoming Tranche 1, Tranche 2, and Tranche 3 Tracking Layer missions. The IM 300 supports missions ranging from Earth observation, connectivity and defense missions with superior adaptability and efficient manufacturing processes.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a leading space infrastructure company that builds spacecraft, connects networks, and operates infrastructure-as-a-service for commercial, civil, and national security customers.

With a proven track record across the space domain, the Company, through organic growth and portfolio expansion, has built over 300 spacecraft, delivered over 260 kilograms of payload to the lunar surface, and provided precision navigation expertise that has guided spacecraft across our solar system.

These capabilities form an integrated Build-Connect-Operate infrastructure service company, enabling customers to achieve mission and campaign outcomes through a single prime solution. Intuitive Machines’ technology has been demonstrated across the space domain and is engineered to support the next century of opportunity in space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would,” “strategy,” “outlook,” the negative of these words or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding: our expectations and plans relating to our lunar missions and satellites, including the expected timing of building our satellites and landers, launch and our progress in preparation thereof; our expectations with respect to, among other things, demand for our product portfolio, our submission of bids for contracts; our expectations regarding revenue for government contracts awarded to us; our operations, including our performance on future lunar missions, our financial performance and our industry; our business strategy, business plan, and plans to drive long-term sustainable shareholder value; information regarding our expectations on revenue generation and cash. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s predictions, projections, or expectations based upon currently available information and data. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this press release: our factors detailed under the section titled Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the section titled Part I, Item 2, Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the section titled Part II. Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

investors@intuitivemachines.com

For media inquiries:

press@intuitivemachines.com