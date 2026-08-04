Roper Technologies to present at Oppenheimer Technology Conference

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) announced that it is presenting at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 9:55 AM (Eastern Time). A link to the webcast presentation will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 500. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.