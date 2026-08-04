Revenium Joins Tokenomics Foundation to Help Build Open Standards for AI Cost Management

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenium , the AI Economic Control System for engineering and finance leaders, has joined the Tokenomics Foundation , a new Linux Foundation initiative developing open industry standards, benchmarks, and best practices around the economics of AI infrastructure. Revenium is already a member of the FinOps Foundation , and Tokenomics membership now extends that work into an organization built to understand and improve token-based AI spending and efficiencies.

The Linux Foundation announced the Tokenomics Foundation in June 2026. The Foundation will work closely with the FinOps Foundation to expand the FinOps Open Cost and Usage Specification ( FOCUS ) and account for token-based AI consumption, providing enterprises with a shared framework to define the economics and ROI of AI value as agentic deployments move from pilot projects to everyday production use.

Global token use is projected to grow 24x between 2026 and 2030, according to Goldman Sachs research cited by the Linux Foundation. But tokens capture only part of enterprise AI spending, because token count only answers what happened and not what it was worth to the business. The rest of the bill flows through external APIs and third-party data services, in addition to the human review steps that rarely show up on the same invoice, let alone the same ledger. Revenium’s platform is built around that distinction, tracing every dollar back to the workflow behind it and the outcome it produced. As the Tokenomics Foundation builds its standards, the entire workflow needs to stay visible, not just the tokens inside it.

“AI became the biggest new line item on the enterprise budget without any real unit economics behind it,” said John Rowell, CEO and co-founder, Revenium. “Whether it’s overt tokenmaxxing or just ambivalence toward the end-to-end workflow costs of agentic systems, companies hand agents a blank check and then get surprised when the bill comes in. Standards for token-based costs are overdue, and the Tokenomics Foundation gives the industry a shared way to measure and benchmark that AI actually needs to succeed at scale. We have been building toward that answer since day one, and are proud to contribute to the Foundation.”

As a Tokenomics Foundation member, Revenium will contribute work on agent-level cost attribution and support the expansion of FOCUS into token-based consumption models, building on Revenium’s existing participation in the FinOps community and its recent work bringing full-stack AI agent cost attribution to FinOps practitioners.

“We’re excited to welcome Revenium as a contributing member of the Tokenomics Foundation. As AI systems evolve toward increasingly autonomous, multi-step agent workflows, the ability to attribute cost at the agent level becomes foundational. Revenium’s work in this area will help advance the Tokenomics Foundation’s efforts,” said Kevin Emamy, Vice President of Development at Tokenomics Foundation.

About Revenium

Revenium is the AI Economic Control System, a platform that captures every AI transaction, attributes cost to the customer, feature, agent, and workflow that triggered it, and enforces economic boundaries in real time. Built by leaders who previously scaled and exited enterprise infrastructure platforms, including RightScale (acquired by Flexera), MuleSoft (acquired by Salesforce), and OpSource (acquired by NTT), Revenium is backed by Two Bear Capital and WestWave Capital.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com