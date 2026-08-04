SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF HONG KONG SUBSIDIARY TO EXPAND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

New Subsidiary to Focus on Software Development, AI Technology Services, API Solutions and Related Product Sales

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Co., Ltd. (“Skillful Craftsman” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), a company specializing in educational technology innovation, artificial intelligence (AI) skills training, and digital transformation for educational institutions, today announced the establishment of Skilland Digital Intelligence Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong (“Skilland Digital”). This strategic initiative is aimed at expanding the Company's international presence and exploring new growth opportunities.

Skilland Digital will focus on four new business directions: software development, artificial intelligence technology services, API interface services, and related product sales. Skilland Digital will serve as a bridgehead for the Company’s accessing into international markets as it seeks to pursue broader business opportunities worldwide.

Mr. Fu Bin, Chief Executive Officer of Skillful Craftsman, commented, "The establishment of Skilland Digital is an important milestone in our globalization efforts. It enables us to extend our capabilities into AI technology services and API solutions beyond our existing education business. We believe this expansion will create new value for our shareholders".

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (“Skillful Craftsman” or the “Company”) is focused on advancing educational technology innovation, artificial intelligence (AI) skills training and digital transformation for educational institutions. The Company’s intelligent learning platforms and teaching management systems help companies and educational organizations achieve more effective training, teaching and learning experiences. The Company is also developing business of software development, artificial intelligence technology services, API interface services, and related product sales. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at edtk.ai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements represent the beliefs, projections, and predictions of the Company about future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “predicts,” “potential,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information available at the time they are made and reflect the management’s beliefs as of that time. However, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements described in or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times by which, or whether, our performance or results may be achieved. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited

Investor Relations Department

Mello Bai, Corporate Secretary

Email: mello.bai@edtk.ai