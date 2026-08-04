Axe Compute to Host Q2 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Compute (NASDAQ: AGPU), a neocloud AI infrastructure company delivering dedicated, bare-metal GPU compute and large-scale AI cluster build-outs at global scale, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast to review financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, before market open on Monday, August 17, 2026.

Speakers on the call will be Christopher Miglino, Chief Executive Officer; Kyle Okamoto, President; and Jeremy Yaukey-Witter, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, August 17, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In: +1 720 707 2699

Meeting ID: 86752565005

Passcode: 279379

Webcast / Registration: https://bit.ly/AxeComputeQ22026

The Company's financial results press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.axecompute.com and on the SEC's website at sec.gov following the filing.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website following the call.

About Axe Compute Inc.

Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU) is a neocloud AI infrastructure platform built on a fundamental premise: AI innovation should not be constrained by hardware choice or availability. The company provides enterprises and AI innovators with flexibility across hardware, geography, and deployment models through two core offerings: Axe Compute Access, delivering a wide range of the latest high-performance GPU infrastructure across global locations, and Axe Compute Build, enabling the design, deployment, ownership, and operation of large-scale, dedicated AI infrastructure worldwide. All solutions are supported by enterprise-grade SLAs and operational expertise. Axe Compute is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit axecompute.com.

Investor Relations Contact Erin McMahon ir@axecompute.com axecompute.com | NASDAQ: AGPU