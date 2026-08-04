Cloudastructure Expands Houston Footprint With Third Deployment With Luxury Multifamily Operator

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. ("Cloudastructure" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSAI), an award-winning provider of AI-powered surveillance, remote monitoring, and cloud-based security analytics, today announced a six-figure agreement to deploy its AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding platform at a luxury high-rise residential tower in downtown Houston, located in one of the city's most iconic historic buildings. The deployment marks the third engagement between Cloudastructure and this luxury multifamily operator, whose portfolio now relies on Cloudastructure for AI-powered security across 38% of its Texas properties.

This expansion was driven by proactive planning, rather than in response to a security incident, as the operator elected to enhance security as a premium resident amenity in an increasingly competitive luxury rental market. This reflects a broader shift across the multifamily housing market, where owners and operators view security as a strategic investment that enhances resident satisfaction and strengthens property value and supports leasing efforts. According to the National Apartment Association's 2024 State of Tenant Safety & Satisfaction report, 69% of renters rank safety as their most important amenity, while 70% indicate they would pay more to live in a safer community.

"Repeat deployments demonstrate the value of our platform,” said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Cloudastructure. “This customer has now expanded our solution to more than a third of its Texas portfolio, reflecting the measurable benefits they've seen across their communities. We believe this land-and-expand model will continue to drive growth as more operators recognize AI-powered security as a strategic investment in both the resident experience and long-term property performance."

McCormick continued, "We're seeing a fundamental shift in how multifamily operators think about security. Rather than treating it as a reactive expense, leading property owners are embracing AI-powered security as an amenity that helps attract and retain residents while improving operational performance. This expansion demonstrates that evolution and reinforces the value our platform delivers to customers focused on long-term resident satisfaction."

The operator selected Cloudastructure based on the platform's demonstrated ability to help prevent crime before it occurs. Cloudastructure's combination of AI-powered surveillance and live remote guarding identifies, verifies, and deters threats in real time, and has achieved a 98% deterrence rate against criminal activity across customer deployments making it a compelling solution for a landmark property where reputation and resident safety go hand in hand.

This latest deployment further positions Cloudastructure for future expansion across the operator's broader Texas portfolio. The Company currently maintains a customer retention rate of approximately 99%, reflecting strong customer satisfaction and growing adoption across the multifamily sector.

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target" or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact

Kathleen Hannon, Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Cloudastructure@KCSA.com