Carbonium Core Reports Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Content in Initial Sample Assay

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions and Carbonium Core, Inc. a U.S.-based advanced materials company that specializes in producing nuclear-grade graphite for 4th-generation nuclear reactors, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), today announced results from the multi-element assay of an initial sample, which returned elevated concentrations of rare earth elements (REEs) together with meaningful levels of several industrially-important minerals and metals. The results support the Company’s continued evaluation of the project as a potential domestic source of critical minerals. On June 29, 2026, TOMI and Carbonium announced the signing of a definitive agreement to complete a merger between the two companies.

The Oak Ridge Nuclear Lab (ORNL) focuses on alternative uses of coal, particularly its conversion into value-added products such as high-purity graphite and now REEs and industrial minerals and metals. This coal-to-graphite conversion exemplifies ORNL's mission of transforming abundant domestic resources into strategic, high-value materials through technological innovation. Today, the multi-element analysis returned elevated concentrations of REEs, together with meaningful levels of several industrially important minerals and metals. By developing energy-and cost-efficient conversion pathways, this research advances critical energy technologies—including battery anodes and carbon-based components—while addressing national security needs through nuclear reactor-grade graphite production and strengthened domestic supply chains. The work creates economic benefits by generating new manufacturing opportunities and establishing resilient domestic supply chains, embodying ORNL's commitment to technical breakthroughs that enable practical, scalable solutions with measurable societal and economic impact.

The purpose of this collaboration is to leverage ORNL’s scientific and technical expertise developed through Coal-to-Products projects funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, to support Carbonium Core Inc.'s mission of manufacturing graphite components for nuclear energy and other industrial applications using coal as feedstock. The results support the Company’s continued evaluation of the project as a potential domestic source of critical minerals.

The United States is critically dependent on imports of rare earth elements and critical minerals, creating a significant national security vulnerability due to China's dominance in global processing. As of 2024, the U.S. was 100% net-import reliant for 12 critical minerals and over 50% reliant for another 29, including 95% of its rare earth minerals.

National defense and technology sectors face immediate risks from this supply chain fragility, as these minerals are essential for advanced weapon systems, semiconductors, electric vehicles, and renewable energy infrastructure. The Department of Defense utilizes rare earths in radar, guidance systems, lasers, and night vision equipment, yet the National Defense Stockpile currently faces a $13.5 billion gap between existing stores and requirements. In December 2024, China imposed an embargo on certain critical mineral exports to the U.S., highlighting the urgency of establishing a secure domestic supply chain.

Government initiatives under the Trump administration aim to rectify these shortages through executive orders and massive financial investments. Key actions include the creation of Project Vault, a $10 billion strategic reserve funded by the Export-Import Bank to shield manufacturers from supply shocks, and bilateral deals with allies like Australia, Japan, and Kazakhstan to diversify sourcing. Additionally, the 2025 List of Critical Minerals released by the Interior Department added 10 new minerals, including copper, uranium, and silver, to prioritize their development and security.

The REEs identified today in the assay are a broad suite of rare earth elements from the ORNL conversion processes and include:

Cerium (Ce), Lanthanum (La), Neodymium (Nd), Samarium (Sm), Europium (Eu), Gadolinium (Gd), Dysprosium (Dy), Erbium (Er), Ytterbium (Yb), Lutetium (Lu), Yttrium (Y) and Scandium (several of these elements, including neodymium, dysprosium, erbium and yttrium, are designated critical materials)



They are used in permanent magnets, electric vehicles, wind turbines, aerospace and defense systems, advanced electronics, lasers and fiber optics.

The industrial minerals and metals identified today in the assay are a broad suite of materials from the ORNL conversion processes containing notable concentrations of major industrial minerals and metals such as:

Silicon, aluminum, iron, titanium, calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, manganese, phosphorus, boron, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, lead, zirconium, lithium, barium and strontium



These materials support industries ranging from steel production and construction to renewable energy, semiconductors, batteries, advanced manufacturing, telecommunications and national defense.

“Our initial analytical results point to a mineral system carrying a diverse suite of critical and strategic elements,” said Suren Ajjarapu, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Carbonium Core. “Finding both light and heavy rare earth elements (REEs) alongside a range of other critical minerals in a single sample is an encouraging early signal. It is one sample, and we will let the data lead, but it justifies moving ahead with a disciplined exploration and testing program.”

Next Steps

These findings are based on an initial sample. Additional exploration is required to determine the size, continuity, recoverability and economic potential of any mineralization. Carbonium Core plans to continue systematic sampling, geological mapping and independent laboratory testing to further define the property’s mineral potential. Near-term work will focus on verifying the initial results, identifying the host minerals, evaluating metallurgy and assessing commercial viability.

As the United States works to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals, Carbonium Core remains committed to responsible exploration that can help reduce reliance on foreign sources of strategic materials.

About Carbonium Core

Carbonium Core Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of critical minerals and advanced carbon materials essential to advanced manufacturing, clean energy technologies, national defense and emerging industries. The company’s mission is to identify and responsibly develop domestic resources that support America’s growing demand for strategically important materials. For additional information, please visit us at https://carboniumcore.com/ or contact us at suren.a@carboniumcore.com.

Media Contact

Carbonium Core Inc.

Email: suren.a@carboniumcore.com

Phone: 1 (813) 601-3533

Website: https://carboniumcore.com/

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Carboniums’s collaboration with Oak Ridge Nuclear Lab, test result of multi-element assay and the ability of Carbonium and combined company to supply critical mineral in the nucleary energy industry. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These may include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our projected revenue and revenue recognized from anticipated future purchase orders, invoiced orders, and contracts, our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales (equipment and consumable), our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com