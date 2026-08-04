Suntex Enterprises Selected to Lead AirTopia’s Multi-Market Commercial Development Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, JA Development & Construction, has been selected as the exclusive construction management and build-out partner supporting AirTopia Adventure Parks’ (OTC: LNTO) multi-market commercial development program through the successful execution of an exclusive letter of intent.

The program begins with developments in Roswell, New Mexico, and Bedford, Texas, establishing the foundation for an anticipated pipeline of approximately eight to fourteen additional AirTopia locations over the following eighteen months. Based on the current development plan, the aggregate construction value of the program is estimated between $60 million and $84 million.

In addition to construction management and turnkey build-out services, the relationship creates the opportunity for Suntex’s operating companies to provide ongoing electrical, plumbing, and property maintenance services, extending the Company’s role beyond initial construction while supporting AirTopia’s continued growth.

“As we continue expanding the AirTopia platform, it was important to align ourselves with a construction partner capable of executing at the level our business demands,” said Felix Waller, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of AirTopia. “After spending time with Javier and the JA Development team, we came away confident in their leadership, operational capabilities, and commitment to execution. We believe this relationship establishes a strong foundation as we continue expanding into new markets.”

“We don’t commit Suntex to opportunities because they’re large. We commit because we believe in the people building them,” said Javier Leal, Chief Executive Officer of Suntex Enterprises. “Over the past several weeks, I’ve met with Felix Waller multiple times, toured operating locations, and walked future development sites. I left every meeting with the same conclusion—this is a leadership team with the discipline, vision, and execution required to build something meaningful. Those are exactly the kinds of operators we want to grow alongside.”

Leal continued, “Construction isn’t simply about delivering finished buildings. It’s about becoming part of a company’s growth story. Our responsibility is to execute at the highest level, earn trust with every project, and position Suntex as the construction partner ambitious commercial brands call first as they expand into new markets.”

The AirTopia relationship represents another step in Suntex’s strategy of building a scalable commercial construction platform capable of supporting expanding brands across multiple markets. By integrating construction management, specialty trades, infrastructure capabilities, and recurring operating services, the Company continues strengthening a business model designed to create long-term customer relationships while expanding opportunities across its operating subsidiaries.

Construction activities are planned to begin with the Roswell development, followed by Bedford and additional locations as the program progresses. The Company expects to provide additional updates as significant milestones are achieved.

Management believes the AirTopia relationship further validates Suntex’s ability to compete for multi-location commercial development programs and reinforces the continued evolution of the Company’s national commercial construction platform.

About Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) is a diversified operating company focused on construction, infrastructure, development, manufacturing, and related industries. Through its family of operating subsidiaries, the Company provides commercial construction, electrical contracting, infrastructure, development, manufacturing, and integrated support services throughout the United States.

For additional information, visit www.suntexenterprises.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated project values, future development locations, expansion plans, project timing, recurring maintenance opportunities, and expected business opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Suntex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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