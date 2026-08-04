DDC Announces 28% Revenue Growth and Approx 3x Increase in Adjusted EBITDA for 1H2026 Results Guidance

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE American: DDC) ("DDC" or the "Company"), a global Asian food platform and digital asset treasury company, today announced preliminary unaudited results for the six months ended June 30, 2026. The Company expects revenue of $19.5-$20.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0-$1.3 million.

Preliminary Financial Highlights

Growth rates are calculated using the midpoint of the preliminary ranges and may vary slightly due to rounding.

Revenue: $19.5 million to $20.5 million, an increase of approximately 28% from $15.6 million in 1H2025.

$19.5 million to $20.5 million, an increase of approximately 28% from $15.6 million in 1H2025. Gross profit: $5.8 million to $6.2 million, an increase of approximately 15% from $5.2 million in 1H2025.

$5.8 million to $6.2 million, an increase of approximately 15% from $5.2 million in 1H2025. Adjusted EBITDA: $1.0 million to $1.3 million, approximately 3x the Company’s full-year FY2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million

$1.0 million to $1.3 million, approximately 3x the Company’s full-year FY2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million Gross margin: Approximately 30%, compared with 31.4% in FY2025, primarily reflecting a greater contribution from higher-volume sales channels.

Operating Review

First-half growth was driven by broader retail and distribution reach across DDC's Asian food portfolio. Gross profit increased despite the shift toward higher-volume channels. The Company remains focused on pricing, procurement, product mix and operating efficiency to improve cash generation as it scales.

Management Commentary

"Our preliminary first-half results reflect solid demand for our brands and disciplined execution across the business," said Norma Chu, Founder, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of DDC Enterprise. "We expanded revenue and gross profit while increasing Adjusted EBITDA, and we head into the second half with a clear plan to strengthen the business and compound value per share."

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2026, DDC expects cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of US$20.1 million.

Bitcoin Treasury

As of the latest purchase announcement on June 17, 2026, DDC held 2,899 Bitcoin at an average cost of $78,204 per Bitcoin. Bitcoin per 1,000 fully diluted DDC shares was 0.060942, up 53.3% year to date. This increase demonstrates that DDC has grown Bitcoin exposure on a per-share basis, rather than only total holdings. Future purchases will be evaluated against market conditions, liquidity, risk and expected per-share accretion.

Share Repurchase Program

On July 1, 2026, DDC has obtained the Board’s authorization to repurchase up to $10 million, or 20% of outstanding Class A shares, whichever is lower, over 18 months. The program gives DDC flexibility to repurchase shares when management determines they represent an attractive use of capital. If executed, repurchases may reduce the share count and increase each remaining share's proportional interest in DDC's operating business and Bitcoin treasury.

The authorization does not require DDC to repurchase shares and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time.

Second-Half Priorities

DDC's priorities for the remainder of 2026 are:

Drive profitable growth across the core Asian food business;

Improve channel economics, procurement and operating efficiency;

Preserve liquidity and maintain disciplined capital allocation; and

Grow long-term value per share through measured Bitcoin treasury and repurchase decisions.

Preliminary Results Notice

The selected financial information in this release is preliminary and unaudited, represents management's current estimates, and is subject to completion of the Company's customary closing and review procedures. The information presented is not a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results for 1H2026, and actual results may differ from the ranges stated in this release. These estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for the complete financial statements and related disclosures that DDC expects to furnish when it reports its full interim results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. DDC uses Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. DDC defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, impairment losses, depreciation and amortization, non-cash mark-to-market fair value adjustments associated with financial instruments, including Bitcoin holdings, and share-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About DDC Enterprise Limited

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: DDC) is participating proactively in the corporate Bitcoin treasury evolution while maintaining its foundation as a leading global Asian food platform. The Company has strategically positioned Bitcoin as a core reserve asset while continuing to expand its portfolio of culinary brands. DDC is at the forefront of public companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial architecture. For more information, visit www.ddc.xyz.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to business prospects, accumulation of Bitcoin, the share repurchase program, the Company and its management’s view of market conditions and outlook, and the Company’s goals, strategy and future activity. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 20-F, 6-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov. It is also inherent in forward-looking statements for there to be risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

pr@ddc.xyz

Media:

pr@ddc.xyz

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffcf493b-8bde-4202-8477-2a61a6aa24a1