etoro and Papaya Global Partner to Help Workers Grow Their Wealth Directly from Their Pay

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- etoro, the NASDAQ-listed trading and investing platform, and Papaya Global, a leader in global workforce payments, today announced a partnership to advance a simple but powerful idea: that salary should be the beginning not the end of a wealth building journey. Together they are launching etoro work powered by Papaya Global's Banco, a new offering that connects people's earnings directly to investing, meeting workers at the exact moment they are paid.

Commenting on the partnership, Yoni Assia, etoro CEO and Co-founder, said: “etoro’s mission has always been to open the global markets by giving people the tools they need to grow their financial knowledge and wealth. Many people never get a natural moment to start, so what excites me most about working with Papaya Global is the chance to meet workers right where they are, the moment they’re paid, and turn that into a chance to learn, build confidence, and grow their wealth over time.”

For billions of people, pay lands in an account and simply stops there. Access to regulated, easy-to-use investing is not built into the moment people are paid. etoro work powered by Banco is designed to change that: to give people a frictionless, optional path from earnings to investing, paired with the education and community that help them make confident decisions. etoro brings a multi-asset trading and investing platform and a global community built on shared knowledge; Papaya Global brings the workforce payments network that reaches people the moment they are paid.

“Salary should be the beginning not the end of workers’ financial experience. We’ve built Banco to introduce the next generation of workforce payments and to expose global workers to smart wealth management. This partnership takes that further. The moment your pay lands, it can start working for you. Partnering with etoro is the right way to bring this vision to life on a global scale,” comments Eynat Guez, CEO and Co-Founder, Papaya Global.

etoro work powered by Banco intends to cover every form of employment and compensation (salary, bonuses, stock options, RSUs, and benefits) in one place, so workers can see, understand, and grow the full value of what they earn. The vision is a service where every income event becomes an opportunity to build long-term wealth: the next evolution of financial wellness, moving beyond helping people access what they earn to helping them grow what they earn.

About etoro

etoro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So, we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On etoro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors.

About Papaya Global

Papaya Global is a global workforce payments platform that moves workforce money in real time, across currencies and corridors, helping enterprises pay their people quickly, compliantly, and at lower cost than traditional bank rails. Learn more: papayaglobal.com

Media Contacts

eToro: pr@etoro.com

Papaya Global: Marketing@papayaglobal.com

Disclaimers

etoro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.

etoro is a group of companies that are authorised and regulated in their respective jurisdictions. The regulatory authorities overseeing eToro include:

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in Australia

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) in the Seychelles

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in the UAE

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in Singapore

The United States eToro USA Securities Inc, FINRA Member, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulated. eToro USA LLC, a money services business holding Money Transmitter Licenses in most states, and eToro NY LLC licensed with NYDFS.







This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without taking into account any particular recipient’s investment objectives or financial situation, and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.

Regulation and License numbers

UK

eToro (UK) Ltd, is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”). Firm Reference Number: 583263. Registered in England under Company No. 07973792

Europe

eToro (Europe) Ltd, is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under licence number 109/10. Registered in Cyprus under Company No. HE 200585.

Middle East

eToro (ME) Limited, is licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”)’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA“) as an Authorised Person to conduct the Regulated Activities of (a) Dealing in Investments as Principal (Matched), (b) Arranging Deals in Investments, (c) Providing Custody, (d) Arranging Custody and (e) Managing Assets (under Financial Services Permission Number 220073) under the Financial Services and Market Regulations 2015 (“FSMR”). Registered Office and its principal place of business: Office 26 and 27, 25th floor, Al Sila Tower, ADGM Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Australia

eToro AUS Capital Limited (AFSL number 491139) and eToro Asset Management Limited (AFSL 319738) (“collectively, eToro Australia”) is regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (“ASIC”) for the provision of financial services and products.