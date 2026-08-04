Liberty Star to Present at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference on August 5th

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCQB: LBSR), based in southeast Arizona’s Tombstone Historic Mining District, focused on exploration stage high-grade copper, gold and other strategic and commercially important critical minerals today announced that Pete O’Heeron, Board Chair will present live along with Jay Crawford, VP Finance and James Fink, PhD, PE (AZ), RG (WY), RLS (AZ), Adjunct Professor, Dept. of Mining & Geological Engineering, University of Arizona at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 5th, 2026.

DATE: August 5th

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Liberty Star Secures Largest Independent Mineral Footprint in Arizona (4/20/2026)

Liberty Star’s Project Area Expanded with New Mineral Exploration Permits (3/10/2026)

“(Our exploration projects) continue to demonstrate immense potential in a region renowned for its porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum systems.” Pete O’Heeron, Chairman (1/9/2026)

Matt Westbrook appointed to Liberty Star Board of Directors (12/22/2025)

Breakthrough Results from Red Rock Canyon IP Geophysical Test Survey (10/21/2025)





About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.

d/b/a Liberty Star Minerals is a U.S. exploration company focused on strategic and commercially important critical minerals. The Company’s Hay Mountain Holdings LLC, which includes the Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, Earp Ridge Copper Project and American Strategic Minerals is located in southeast Arizona within a regionally significant porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system. Liberty Star is actively pursuing joint venture partnerships to advance both projects and is committed to establishing U.S. mineral independence through domestic exploration and development. https://www.LBSR.us/

Centralized oversight of all mineral assets/holdings are consolidated under Liberty Star Hay Mountain Holdings LLC. The multi-mineral claims historically known as Hay Mountain Target 1 & 2 is a wholly owned subsidiary, Earp Ridge Mines, LLC. This dedicated entity brings a sharper focus to the development of the region’s diverse mineral potential. The Company’s world-class gold target is hosted by Red Rock Mines, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary created to advance and highlight this exceptional gold resource opportunity. American Strategic Minerals, LLC is an entity which can create partnership opportunities in critical minerals—areas with significant potential for copper, gold, rare earth elements, and other critical minerals essential to U.S. technology and defense infrastructure.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Liberty Star Minerals

Tracy Myers

Investor Relations

(520)425-1433

info@lbsr.us

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com