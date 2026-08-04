HyTerra to present at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference

SUBIACO, Australia, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyTerra Ltd (ASX: HYT) will present live at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Thursday 6 August 2026.

The company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

HyTerra Chief Executive Officer, Mr Riley Kemp, will present an overview of the geologic hydrogen industry and HyTerra's business, together with an update on the results of the McCoy-1 production test and the Company's plans to advance its broader portfolio.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Event Details

Time: 6 August at 10:30 AM ET (10:30 PM AWST; 12:30 AM AEST 7 August)

Register here

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

For more information:

Riley Kemp Gareth Quinn Chief Executive Officer Investor Relations info@hyterra.com gareth@republicir.com.au 0417 711 108

HyTerra. A World of Opportunity.

Exploring for geologic hydrogen and helium resources near major industrial hubs. HyTerra was the first company to list on the ASX with a focus on geologic hydrogen, which is generated naturally by the Earth. Geologic (‘white’) hydrogen potentially has much lower production costs and carbon emissions than man-made hydrogen.

Our Nemaha Project in Kansas, USA, holds 100% owned and operated leases across the emerging Nemaha Ridge geologic hydrogen and helium play fairway. Our Geneva Project in Nebraska, USA, is a 16% earn-in interest in a Joint Development with Natural Hydrogen Energy LLC targeting geologic hydrogen and helium. Both projects could be connected via existing transport infrastructure to multiple nearby off-takers, including ammonia manufacturers and petrochemical plants.

For more information, please see the latest corporate presentation: www.hyterra.com





About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e40a367-c781-4a22-ba0a-673c0e7ed3ad