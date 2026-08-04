Steve Fezzik Joins Sports Injury Central as Exclusive Featured Handicapper

SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Injury Central (SIC), the leader in injury-based sports analysis and betting insights, today announced that acclaimed professional sports bettor Steve Fezzik has joined its team of expert handicappers just in time for the upcoming NFL season. Fezzik’s picks are now available exclusively at SICPicks.com.



Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished sports bettors in the industry, Fezzik has earned more than $1.65 million in sports betting contest winnings. He is also the only two-time winner of the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest, capturing back-to-back titles and establishing himself among the most respected handicappers in the country.



“I’m extremely excited to join Sports Injury Central because this is a platform where the picks actually win—and that is what matters most to customers,” said Fezzik. “Over the last seven years, SIC has built an impressive track record. Plus, their injury insights and algorithms will allow me to deliver even greater value to my customers.”



Sports Injury Central provides proprietary injury analysis designed to measure how an injury affects not only the injured player, but also the player’s team and the upcoming matchup.

Powered by insights from 17-year former NFL team physician, Dr. David Chao—known nationally as Pro Football Doc—and the company’s proprietary SIC Health Scores, SIC gives sports fans and bettors a deeper, more actionable understanding of injury-related advantages.



“Steve Fezzik is considered one of the very best in the sports betting industry, and he is exactly the kind of proven, credible professional we want associated with Sports Injury Central,” said Dr. David Chao, co-founder of Sports Injury Central. “Steve’s analytical ability, discipline and extraordinary contest record speak for themselves. By giving him access to our proprietary injury insights and SIC Health Scores, we believe we can create an unmatched resource for serious sports bettors.”



Fezzik’s addition brings together two complementary advantages: the expertise of one of America’s most successful professional sports bettors and SIC’s proprietary, physician-led injury intelligence. Picks from both SIC and Fezzik will be available exclusively throughout the year at SICPicks.com. Early bird pricing is in place through August 7.



About Steve Fezzik



Steve Fezzik is regarded by many as the best NFL sports betting Tournament Player in the World. A Chess Candidate Master, later a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries, Steve was a Vice President for a major Los Angeles insurance company 1995-2001. However, his passion was always getting the edge over the casinos. Fezzik has dominated sports betting in the last 13 years, giving out documented betting advice that has resulted in 500 units of profit.



About Sports Injury Central



Sports Injury Central provides injury-based sports analysis powered by the expertise of Dr. David Chao, widely known as Pro Football Doc, and a team of medical and sports professionals.

SIC is the only service with decades of Pro Sports medical experience in the NFL and NBA, combined with advanced data modeling and sports betting expertise. Over the past seven NFL seasons, the SIC algorithm has won at a documented 56.5% against NFL spreads.



Media Contact:



Doug Mann



Sports Injury Central



Doug@sicscore.com

(442) 279-4730



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