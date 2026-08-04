Cannabix Targets Combat Sports Market for Commercial Rollout of Marijuana Breath Test at ABC Boxing & MMA Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”), a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing technologies for workplace and public safety is pleased to announce that its Marijuana Breath Test ("MBT") technology has been invited for presentation at the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports ("ABC") 38th Annual Conference, to be held at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida in August. The conference is recognized as one of the leading gatherings of combat sports regulators, athletic commissioners, medical professionals, referees, judges, inspectors, and industry stakeholders involved in professional boxing, mixed martial arts (MMA) and other combative sports.

The ABC Annual Conference gives Cannabix and its strategic laboratory partner, Omega Laboratories, direct access to regulators and organizations responsible for athlete safety, pre-event screening, post-incident evaluation and cannabis-related testing policies across professional boxing, mixed martial arts (MMA), Muay Thai and other combative sports.

The Marijuana Breath Test technology is a new tool for boxing and MMA organizations seeking objective methods to assess recent marijuana use among athletes participating in safety-sensitive activities (Figure 1). Cannabix believes the combat sports market represents a commercialization opportunity because athletic commissions, sanctioning bodies and promoters face an immediate need for objective and non-invasive tools to assess recent cannabis use in safety-sensitive settings. Combat sports involve split-second decision making, reaction time, hand-eye coordination, balance, situational awareness and athlete safety. Unlike traditional specimen testing that can detect cannabis use long after potential effects have subsided, breath-based THC testing is designed to focus on recent use closer to the time of competition, training or incident review.

As cannabis regulations continue to evolve across North America and internationally, athletic commissions and sanctioning organizations are increasingly faced with the challenge of balancing athlete rights, public safety and competitive integrity. Cannabix believes recent-use breath testing can provide commissions with a more practical and relevant tool to support cannabis-related decisions before events, after incidents and in regulated athlete safety programs.

The MBT platform is designed to support customer adoption by offering combat sports regulators and promoters a testing workflow with several practical benefits, including:

Recent-use THC information closer to competition, training or incident timing

Rapid, non-invasive breath collection

A practical pre-event and post-incident screening workflow

Laboratory-supported confirmation through Omega Laboratories

More consistent cannabis-related decision-making for regulators

Expandable platform potential for broader drug panels and additional safety-sensitive markets





Cannabix is also advancing broader breath-based drug detection capabilities, including work toward a 5-panel breath testing platform for multiple drug classes. The Company believes this broader capability could expand commercial applicability beyond cannabis-only testing and support a wider range of safety-sensitive markets, including sports regulation, workplace safety, law enforcement, corrections, transportation and incident-response programs. A multi-panel breath testing solution, combined with laboratory confirmation capabilities, could provide organizations with a more comprehensive and modern testing framework than currently available through traditional specimen collection methods.

Jerry Crosby, President of Omega Laboratories, Inc., will lead Cannabix’s technical and commercial discussions at the conference. Omega Laboratories will support the engagement with forensic drug testing expertise, laboratory confirmation capabilities and real-world testing experience. Omega’s involvement strengthens the commercial pathway for Cannabix by pairing the Company’s breath collection technology with an established laboratory partner capable of supporting confirmatory testing, customer implementation and regulated testing workflows.





Figure 1. Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test hardware including Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridge (BC) technologies.

“The value of breath testing is that it can provide more time relevant information than traditional testing methods in settings where drug use timing matters,” said Jerry Crosby, President of Omega Laboratories. “For combat sports, where athlete safety, reaction time and medical decision-making are critical, recent-use testing supported by laboratory confirmation can give regulators a more practical tool for cannabis-related evaluations.”

“Combat sports regulators and athletic commissions are looking for practical tools that improve athlete safety while addressing the realities of evolving cannabis laws. Engaging the Marijuana Breath Test directly with this audience allows us to reach potential end users, demonstrate the value of recent-use breath testing and advance discussions around real-world deployment.”, said Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix Technologies.

The ABC Conference is part of Cannabix’s broader commercialization strategy to move its breath testing technology from development and validation into targeted market engagement with organizations that have defined safety, regulatory and testing needs. Cannabix is initially focusing on markets where recent-use detection, rapid collection and defensible testing decisions can provide a clear operational advantage.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leading developer of breath-based technologies designed to enhance public safety and reduce impairment-related risks in workplaces, law enforcement, and a range of different settings. The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) targets delta-9 THC—the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis—in breath, providing a practical solution for identifying recent marijuana use.

The BreathLogix, unmanned alcohol screening solution supports organizations in proactively monitoring alcohol impairment, strengthening safety protocols, and promoting responsible behavior. By delivering innovative, non-invasive screening tools, Cannabix aims to help reduce accidents, improve decision-making, and protect organizations, individuals and the public at large. Visit www.cannabixtechnologies.com

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). All statements in this release that are not purely historical in nature should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s plans for the commercial rollout of the MBT system; anticipated customer adoption and market demand; expectations related to manufacturing scale-up, recurring revenue streams, and operational processes; potential technological developments or enhancements; future partnerships or commercial agreements; regulatory approvals; and the Company’s ability to complete future financings or achieve other business milestones. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “proposed,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are based on the beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management in light of currently available information. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company’s control—that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully manufacture, deploy, and commercialize the MBT system or any future products; risks associated with regulatory approvals and evolving legal frameworks for cannabis testing; reliance on third-party laboratory and manufacturing partners; the protection and enforceability of intellectual property rights; technological uncertainties; competition; potential delays in product development or customer adoption; risks related to future financings; and the possibility that strategic partnerships may not advance as expected or may not be completed at all. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b858606-3afd-46a0-bed2-1eaf8df9a4a6