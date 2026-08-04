HIGHCO : SHAREHOLDING

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)
|Date of settlement
of information
|Total number of shares
|Number of shares without voting rights (*)
|Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)
|Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
|July 31, 2026
|20 455 403
|638 338
|22 176 881
|21 538 543
|June 30, 2026
|20 455 403
|628 838
|22 181 578
|21 552 740
|May 31, 2026
|20 455 403
|623 850
|22 193 841
|21 569 991
|April 30, 2026
|20 455 403
|1 071 290
|22 193 665
|21 122 375
|Mars 31, 2026
|20 455 403
|1 077 151
|22 226 551
|21 149 400
|February 28, 2026
|20 455 403
|1 071 028
|22 226 551
|21 155 523
|January 31, 2026
|20 455 403
|1 063 865
|22 224 542
|21 160 677
|December 31, 2025
|20 455 403
|1 061 579
|22 227 905
|21 166 326
(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).
About HighCo
HighCo is a marketing and communication expert that supports brands and retailers in implementing their promotion activations. Its unique operational model covers campaign design, delivery, processing and monitoring.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has near 500 employees.
HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.
Your contacts
Cécile COLLINA-HUE Nicolas CASSAR
Managing Director Press Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06 +33 4 88 71 35 46
comfi@highco.com n.cassar@highco.com
Upcoming event
Publication take place after market close.
Quarterly Gross Profit
Q3 and 9-months 2026 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 21 October 2026
2026 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 27 January 2027
Earnings
2026 Half-year Earnings: Wednesday, 9 September 2026
Analyst Meeting (French Society of Financial Analysts – SFAF)
2026 Half-year Earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m.: Thursday, 10 September 2026
HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.
This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.
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