Preferred Hotels & Resorts Highlights Business with Balance Through Curated Hotel Pairings for the Modern Bleisure Traveler

SUMMARY: As business and leisure travel continue to converge, Preferred Hotels & Resorts highlights Business with Balance through curated hotel pairings that connect major business destinations with nearby independent resorts and lifestyle retreats. Inspired by evolving bleisure travel trends, the pairings showcase how travelers can maximize both productivity and exploration within a single journey.

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest independent hotel brand, invites business travelers to experience its newly curated Business with Balance property pairings. These thoughtfully matched duos pair a centrally located hotel in a major business hub with a complementary independent resort, wellness retreat, or countryside escape, creating a seamless transition from weekday productivity to weekend exploration.

As business and leisure travel continue to converge, travelers are increasingly seeking ways to maximize their time on the road. According to Preferred Hotels & Resorts' Luxury Travel Report, luxury travelers expect to take eight trips annually, with more than 30% blending business and leisure travel. Findings from The State of Corporate Travel and Expense 2025 by Navan + Skift further underscore this shift, revealing that 55% of business travelers took at least two blended trips over the past year, while 73% view bleisure flexibility as a valuable workplace benefit. Together, these findings point to a growing demand for travel experiences that seamlessly balance professional commitments with personal enrichment.

Reflecting the strength of this demand, Fortune Business Insights' Bleisure Travel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis projects the global bleisure travel market will surpass $849 billion in 2026, while the broader business travel sector is forecast to reach a record $1.69 trillion, highlighting a growing opportunity for travelers to extend professional journeys into more meaningful destination experiences.

"Business travelers are increasingly looking for ways to extend their journeys and experience more of the destination," said Kimberly Wilson, Senior Vice President, Global Sales – Corporate, Preferred Hotels & Resorts. "These pairings showcase how complementary hotel experiences can create a seamless transition from work mode to weekend exploration, inspiring travelers to make the most of their time away while discovering the authentic character of each destination through Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio of independent luxury hotels."

From Tokyo and Yokohama to São Paulo and São Roque, Preferred Hotels & Resorts has curated the following Business with Balance pairings, each designed to connect a major business hub with a distinct destination experience nearby.

New York City – Pendry Manhattan West (L.V.X. Collection) t0 Pendry Natirar (L.V.X. Collection): As one of the world's leading centers for finance, media, technology, and commerce, New York City continues to draw business travelers from across the globe. At Pendry Manhattan West guests are immersed in the energy of Manhattan's rapidly evolving West Side, where sophisticated accommodations, signature dining venues, and vibrant social spaces provide an ideal home base between meetings and events. Less than an hour away, Pendry Natirar presents a striking contrast. Set across 500 acres of rolling hills, woodlands, and farmland in New Jersey's Somerset Hills, the estate combines countryside tranquility with experiences ranging from farm-to-fork dining at Ninety Acres to hiking, fly fishing, and wellness offerings. The pairing demonstrates how travelers can move seamlessly from the pace of New York City to a destination designed for slowing down and savoring the surrounding landscape.

Tokyo – Hotel New Otani Tokyo "EXECUTIVE HOUSE ZEN" (Legend Collection) to Hotel New Grand (Lifestyle Collection): For travelers whose business itineraries bring them to Tokyo, Hotel New Otani Tokyo "EXECUTIVE HOUSE ZEN" offers a seamless introduction to Japan's dynamic capital, where traditional tea ceremonies and tranquil Japanese gardens exist alongside world-class dining and modern luxury accommodations. When it's time to extend the journey, nearby Yokohama reveals a different side of the destination. Overlooking Yamashita Park and Yokohama Bay, Hotel New Grand combines nearly a century of hospitality with easy access to one of Japan's most celebrated port cities, offering a relaxed waterfront atmosphere and a convenient gateway to popular destinations such as Hakone and Mount Fuji. Together, the two properties invite travelers to experience both the energy of Tokyo and the coastal charm of Yokohama within a single trip.

Dublin – The Fitzwilliam Hotel Dublin (L.V.X. Collection) to The Europe Hotel & Resort (Legend Collection): A trip to Ireland offers travelers the opportunity to experience two of the country's most compelling sides in a single journey. In Dublin, The Fitzwilliam Hotel Dublin places business travelers in the heart of the capital, where contemporary energy, cultural landmarks, and international commerce converge just steps from St. Stephen's Green. The hotel's central location makes it a natural starting point for navigating meetings and events while experiencing the vibrant spirit of the city. From there, the landscape changes dramatically on the Lakes of Killarney, where The Europe Hotel & Resort overlooks 26,000 acres of national parkland and Ireland's highest mountain range. The resort also provides access to the Ring of Kerry, Killarney National Park, and the rugged scenery that defines the country's southwest. The pairing showcases how a business trip can evolve into a deeper exploration of Ireland's culture, heritage, and extraordinary natural beauty.

San Francisco – The Marker Union Square San Francisco (Lifestyle Collection) to Cavallo Point (Legend Collection): Few cities offer such a dramatic transition from urban energy to natural beauty. In the heart of downtown, The Marker Union Square San Francisco blends historic Beaux-Arts architecture with contemporary comforts, placing travelers steps from acclaimed dining, shopping, cultural attractions, and the city's iconic cable car line, while remaining within easy reach of San Francisco's business districts. Across the Golden Gate Bridge, Cavallo Point occupies a remarkable setting on the edge of the 75,000-acre Golden Gate National Recreation Area, where restored historic buildings, sweeping bay views, and outdoor adventure provide a completely different perspective on Northern California. The contrast feels immediate, yet quintessentially San Francisco.

São Paulo – Hotel Unique (Legend Collection) to NÓR Hotel & Spa (Lifestyle Collection): A city known for its creativity, commerce, and architectural ambition, São Paulo is home to one of Brazil's most recognizable architectural landmarks: Hotel Unique. Designed by renowned architect Ruy Ohtake, the boldly shaped property combines striking design with sophisticated accommodations, placing travelers at the center of the city's business, cultural, and culinary scene. Less than two hours away, NÓR Hotel & Spa offers an entirely different perspective. Named for the principles of Nature, Origin, and Refuge, the intimate retreat is nestled among the Itapetinga Mountains of São Roque, where contemporary design, vineyard experiences along the region's celebrated wine route, and tranquil natural surroundings invite guests to slow down and reconnect with the destination. Together, the pairing demonstrates how a business trip can seamlessly evolve into a countryside escape.

While each pairing reflects the unique character of its destination, together they underscore a broader shift in traveler behavior: the desire to transform standard business trips into more intentional and rewarding journeys. Through its global portfolio of independent hotels and resorts, Preferred Hotels & Resorts helps travelers seamlessly combine professional productivity with meaningful destination experiences.

For more information on these curated business and leisure pairings, or to explore all participating global properties, please visit www.preferredhotels.com.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 625 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information,

visit PreferredHotels.com.