Integrity Urgent Care Clinic Opens in Conroe, Texas

Key facts of this press release:

Integrity Urgent Care opened a clinic in Conroe, Texas, on Aug. 3, 2026

New Conroe clinic expands access to convenient, affordable care for Conroe and surrounding Montgomery County communities

CONROE, Texas, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Urgent Care, a Texas-based family of urgent care clinics dedicated to enhancing communities through convenient, lower-cost and high-quality care, opened its newest clinic in Conroe, Texas. The clinic at 3600 FM 1488, Ste 200, serves residents, families, schools and employers throughout Conroe and surrounding Montgomery County communities, including Willis, Montgomery and Panorama Village.

Integrity Urgent Care in Conroe increases access to urgent and virtual primary care — providing fast, affordable treatment for common illnesses and minor injuries. Services include urgent care, x-rays, lab testing, electrocardiograms (EKGs), sports medicine, virtual counseling, and STI screening. The clinic also provides on-site testing with same-day results and treatment for common respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, strep, RSV and flu. Patients can walk in any day of the week or check in online for added convenience.

Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and workers’ compensation services.

“Our company was founded with the desire to increase access to affordable, exceptional care,” said David Pyle, CEO of Integrity Urgent Care. “Conroe’s rapid growth and its role as a regional hub for families and employers across Montgomery County have created an increasing need for convenient health care close to home. From historic downtown and the Interstate 45 corridor to communities around Lake Conroe, we’re honored to bring local patients high-quality walk-in care with extended evening and weekend hours.”

The Conroe urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare, TRICARE and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.

"Our team is ready to serve the Conroe community with the same high level of care and compassion that has earned our patients' trust across Texas," said Dr. Eddy Dark, DO, the company’s Texas Medical Director and Chief Development Officer.

Integrity Urgent Care in Conroe is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit IntegrityUC.com/Conroe or call 936-247-0113.

Integrity Urgent Care Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Integrity Urgent Care?

Integrity Urgent Care is a Texas-based family of urgent care clinics dedicated to enhancing communities through convenient, lower-cost and high-quality care

Integrity Urgent Care bridges a gap in health care access in suburban and rural communities — especially in smaller Texas towns where primary-care appointments can take weeks to book

Open seven days a week

What level of care do Integrity Urgent Care clinics provide?

Our patients experience a high level of care and compassion, the same qualities that have earned our patients' trust across the region

Compassionate care for us means taking time to listen, explain and make care approachable for every patient

Provide on-site testing with same-day results and treatment for common respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, strep, RSV and flu

Can I visit Integrity Urgent Care in Conroe without an appointment?

Yes, patients may walk in during regular clinic hours or use online check-in before arriving

What types of insurance are accepted?

Clinics accept most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, TRICARE and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients

How many Integrity Urgent Care locations are there?

About Integrity Urgent Care

Integrity Urgent Care is a mission-driven healthcare leader, focused on expanding access to quality, affordable healthcare in traditionally underserved communities. Founded in 2011, Integrity currently operates over 80 clinics across Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, delivering care on a daily basis. Integrity is a growing healthcare platform, with multiple service lines, including in-person or virtual urgent care, and virtual primary care and behavioral health. Integrity also partners with employers and healthcare facilities to deliver occupational medicine and post-acute care. Integrity Urgent Care is part of the Integrity Care Group, a Goldman Sachs Sustainable Investment Fund company. To learn more or find a clinic near you, please visit IntegrityUC.com.

