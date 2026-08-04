City of Toronto Selects Aurigo Software to Modernize Real Estate Capital Program Management

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurigo Software, the leading AI-native company for capital owners, has entered into a multiyear contract with the City of Toronto. Aurigo's flagship product suite, Masterworks, will help manage all aspects of real estate project delivery, including portfolio oversight, cost control, and reporting.

With one of the largest and most diverse real estate portfolios in Canada, the City of Toronto requires an enterprise-grade platform to manage capital investments at scale. Aurigo Masterworks will serve as a critical component of Toronto’s Corporate Real Estate Management (CREM) future-state operating model, providing the portfolio intelligence, governance, and delivery oversight necessary to optimize infrastructure investments and improve project outcomes.

“Toronto is one of North America’s largest cities and is investing more than a billion dollars a year into the fire halls, shelters, community centers, and libraries people use every day. On a portfolio that size, the hard part is knowing which projects are slipping while there’s still time to fix them,” said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. “Aurigo Masterworks gives the City of Toronto one system for the whole portfolio, with AI agents that surface that risk early instead of at the end.”

Aurigo Masterworks has been selected by CREM as its enterprise Capital Portfolio and Project Management platform, providing a comprehensive integrated solution to support the planning, prioritization, governance, delivery, and oversight of capital investments across the City's diverse real estate portfolio. The platform enables multi-year capital planning, multi-client environment, portfolio prioritization, funding allocation, scenario analysis, program and project management, governance controls, risk and change management, contract administration, executive reporting, and performance monitoring within a single integrated environment.

As part of CREM's broader Enterprise Asset Management and Capital Planning and Delivery Framework, the solution will support a connected, enterprise-wide approach that aligns asset/capital planning, capital investment decisions, project delivery, and financial stewardship. Together, this framework will enable data-driven investment decisions, stronger governance, improved transparency, optimized lifecycle management, and more effective stewardship of public assets on behalf of Toronto residents.

Through advanced reporting and analytics, Aurigo Masterworks will provide CREM with a single source of truth for capital program performance, offering visibility from the enterprise portfolio level down to individual projects. Senior Leaders, CREM City Clients, program/project managers, and project teams will have access to real-time dashboards and reporting that support governance, financial oversight, risk management, schedule monitoring, and project delivery performance across the entire capital investment lifecycle.

Toronto joins a growing community of public-sector agencies across North America that rely on Aurigo Masterworks to digitize their real estate capital projects. These include the cities of Philadelphia, Seattle, Sacramento, and Denver, as well as public organizations across Ontario, including York Region and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation. Demand across the public sector continues to accelerate as agencies pursue AI platforms to boost productivity and improve efficiency.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo is an AI-native company that helps capital owners connect planning, construction, and operations in a single environment, improving decision-making and execution. Trusted by over 300 organizations across infrastructure and facilities, Aurigo manages more than $450 billion in capital programs, with over 40,000 projects throughout North America. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada, South Africa, and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

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