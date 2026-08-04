Coro and Keepit Partner to Bring Integrated Data Protection to the Coro Workspace Cybersecurity Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro , a leading workspace cybersecurity platform provider purpose-built for organizations with Lean IT teams, and Keepit, the leading provider of dedicated cloud data protection, today announced a strategic partnership to bring Keepit’s intelligent data resilience directly into the Coro Platform. The partnership addresses a critical need for resource-constrained infrastructure security teams (Lean IT teams) who require a more unified approach to securing their business and people rather than juggling traditional, multi-vendor tool stacks.

In Coro’s understanding of the Gartner® Market Overview for Workspace Cybersecurity Platforms , workspace cybersecurity platforms are emerging as a vital solution for mid-market businesses and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), offering modular, pre-integrated protection for worker endpoints, identities, applications, and data.1

Recognized by Gartner as an Example Vendor in the Market Overview for Workspace Cybersecurity Platforms1, Coro stands by its claim that its cybersecurity platform consolidates endpoint, email, cloud, network, identity, data protection, and security awareness training into one unified platform. By incorporating Keepit’s vendor-independent, air-gapped backup architecture, Coro significantly strengthens its platform's native data protection, providing comprehensive defense against data loss, ransomware, and compliance risks.

Intelligent Resilience Meets Seamless Workspace Security

Keepit is renowned for an independent cloud architecture that stores backup data completely separately from production data, avoiding reliance on third-party sub-processors to secure data against sophisticated threats. Through this partnership, Coro users will benefit from:

Immutable Backup and Rapid Recovery: Keepit's always-available, vendor-independent and air-gapped storage helps essential SaaS data remain secure and recoverable.

Keepit's always-available, vendor-independent and air-gapped storage helps essential SaaS data remain secure and recoverable. Unified Cybersecurity Operations: Tested and proven by Coro, its shared AI intelligence auto-resolves over 95% of threats. Bringing Keepit’s data recovery capabilities into Coro's unified environment further reduces the workload on Lean IT teams and consolidates operational workflows.

Tested and proven by Coro, its shared AI intelligence auto-resolves over 95% of threats. Bringing Keepit’s data recovery capabilities into Coro's unified environment further reduces the workload on Lean IT teams and consolidates operational workflows. Streamlined Compliance: The integration supports compliance efforts for organizations operating under regulatory frameworks such as NIS2, DORA, GDPR, and HIPAA, while helping retain data sovereignty and audit-ready documentation.





"Our partnership with Keepit adds independent, immutable backup and recovery for supported SaaS applications,” said Joe Sykora, CEO at Coro. “By complementing Coro’s cloud security capabilities, it helps customers recover critical data following accidental deletion, corruption, or a cyberattack without juggling multiple vendor interfaces."

"Relying on conventional data protection in an era of AI-driven threats is no longer sufficient," said Frederik Schouboe, Co-founder and CVO at Keepit. "Our integration with Coro allows IT teams to easily shift to a proactive, security-first strategy where their backup is completely isolated and resilient. We are thrilled to partner with Coro to make enterprise-grade disaster recovery accessible and simple for Lean IT environments."

Availability

Keepit's integrated backup protection is currently in early access for Coro customers. The full integration will be ready and generally available by the end of the year. For more information, please visit: https://www.coro.net/coro-keepit-workspace-backup-security

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

1Gartner: Market Overview for Workspace Cybersecurity Platforms by Evgeny Mirolyubov, Peter Firstbrook, 20 July 2026.

About Coro

Coro is a leading workspace cybersecurity platform provider built for Lean IT teams and MSPs. Coro consolidates endpoint, email, cloud, network, identity, and data protection — along with security awareness training — into one unified platform. Driven by a single AI agent and a centralized dashboard, Coro automatically remediates threats, eliminating the complexity, overhead, and alert fatigue associated with fragmented security stacks. By automatically detecting and remediating security threats, Coro enables organizations and their channel partners to scale security efficiently and sustainably without increasing operational overhead. Find out more: www.coro.net

About Keepit

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications , boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no third-party sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, more than 25,000 companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data. For more information, visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit on Linkedin .

Resources:

Get the Gartner Market Overview for Workspace Cybersecurity Platforms: https://www.coro.net/resources/gartner-2026-workspace-cybersecurity-platforms-report

Save your spot for the webinar: https://cvent.me/0rOYYD

Subscribe to the Coro Blog: https://www.coro.net/blog

Media Contacts:

Jonelle Hester

Jonelle.hester@coro.net

408.813.7762