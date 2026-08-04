Hi Marley Launches Unite™, Giving Carriers More Control Over Insurance Communication Across the Service Provider Network

BOSTON, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi Marley, the Intelligent Communication Platform for P&C Insurance, today announced the launch of Unite™, Hi Marley’s insurance-specific conversational network that helps carriers coordinate communication across their service provider network directly within Hi Marley. While initially focused on claims workflows, Unite will ultimately expand beyond claims into other P&C insurance use cases.

Claims are often resolved through a complex network of adjusters, rental, towing, and claims payment providers, repair facilities, salvage partners, property inspection providers, managed repair providers, and more. For policyholders, that complexity can show up as disconnected texts, unfamiliar phone numbers, unclear next steps, and confusion about who to trust.

Unite helps carriers simplify that experience by bringing approved service provider communication into the same conversation policyholders already use for their claim. Policyholders receive clearer updates in one familiar thread, while adjusters gain more visibility into service provider activity and can initiate workflows without leaving Hi Marley.

Unite was designed around carrier control. Carriers decide which partners to activate, what messages are sent, how communication reflects their brand, and what policyholders and adjusters see. Hi Marley manages the technical integration work directly with partners, helping carriers expand their service provider network without additional IT lift.

Launching with a growing list of partners including CCC Intelligent Solutions, Plnar, Hover, Sedgwick Auto, Enterprise Mobility, Agero, and One Inc., Unite is available today as part of Hi Marley’s Claims Enhanced Collaboration offering. Claims is the first use case supported by Unite, with the conversational network designed to expand alongside Hi Marley’s broader platform over time.

“Insurance is a complex network of carriers, agents, repairers, rental companies, and technology partners, but policyholders should never have to feel that complexity,” said Mike Greene, Co-founder and CEO of Hi Marley. “Unite helps carriers bring more of the insurance experience into one clear, familiar conversation. By reducing confusion, missed handoffs, and disconnected outreach, carriers can create a better experience for policyholders and give their teams more visibility into the moments that matter.”

A Carrier-Defined Experience

Every insurance interaction shapes the policyholder’s perception of their carrier, but many important moments happen outside the carrier’s direct communication flow. Unite helps carriers extend the Hi Marley conversation across their service provider network while maintaining control over the policyholder experience.

For carriers, Unite creates a flexible way to activate the partners that matter most to their operations, on their timeline. Each new partner connection creates more opportunity for visibility, coordination, and automation across the claims journey without adding operational or IT complexity.

For adjusters, Unite brings service provider activity into the platform they already use. Teams can receive real-time alerts, initiate workflows, and stay informed about key partner activity without switching systems or relying on disconnected updates.

For policyholders, Unite creates a simpler experience. Instead of receiving fragmented outreach from multiple parties, they can receive important updates through the conversation connected to their claim.

“Carriers should not have to choose between expanding their service provider network and maintaining control of the policyholder experience,” said Jay Guden, SVP of Partnerships at Hi Marley. “Unite makes it easier to connect trusted partners into the Hi Marley conversation, giving carriers more visibility, more control, and a simpler experience for policyholders.”

Infrastructure for More Connected, Intelligent Conversations

Unite establishes communication infrastructure for more connected insurance experiences. As Hi Marley continues to expand its AI capabilities, the network will support more intelligent coordination across carriers and service providers, helping automate next steps, reduce manual effort, and keep work moving forward at scale.

"CCC is focused on helping customers deliver more intelligent and connected claims experiences," said Jessica Giampaolo, Vice President of APD Product Management at CCC. "Our collaboration with Hi Marley brings our photo capture and estimate initiation capabilities directly into the conversations carriers and policyholders are already having, making it easier for everyone to stay aligned throughout the claim. We believe the best experiences are created when technologies work together seamlessly, and this collaboration is a great example of that approach in action."

For more information about Unite and the Hi Marley Conversational Network, visit https://www.himarley.com/conversational-network/

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the Intelligent Communication Platform for P&C Insurance. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Boston, Hi Marley helps carriers deliver better insurance experiences through communication that is simple, connected, and built for the way P&C teams work. Trusted by more than 130 carriers, including 4 of the top 10, Hi Marley connects carriers and the insurance ecosystem in a single conversation, applying AI responsibly to reduce friction, move work forward, and support policyholders when it matters most.

Media Contact

Escalate PR for Hi Marley

HiMarley@EscalatePR.com