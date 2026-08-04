TierPoint Launches Adapt DDoS Protection

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of Adapt DDoS Protection, an always-on managed DDoS mitigation service delivered through TierPoint’s network and powered by Corero Network Security’s SmartWall ONE™ technology.

Part of the TierPoint Adapt Platform managed security portfolio, Adapt DDoS Protection helps organizations keep their applications available during modern DDoS attacks, providing low-latency detection, automated mitigation, customer-level reporting, and TierPoint operational support.

“Modern DDoS attacks are faster, more automated and targeted than ever before,” said TierPoint Chief Information Security Officer Paul Mazzucco. “With Corero, our mitigation times have been reduced from minutes to seconds, helping customers maintain uninterrupted services even during active attacks.”

"Organizations today simply cannot afford downtime," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "TierPoint has built a reputation for delivering innovative managed services that help customers operate with confidence, and we're proud to power this new offering with Corero's deterministic, real-time DDoS protection. Together, we're helping organizations stay online and resilient against today's rapidly evolving threat landscape.”

The launch of the new service is a result of the strategic relationship between TierPoint and Corero, bringing together TierPoint's managed services leadership and Corero's purpose-built DDoS protection technology to deliver enterprise-grade security as a managed service.

"Customers today are looking for trusted partners who can simplify cybersecurity while delivering enterprise-class protection," said Michelle Ragusa-McBain, Global Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Corero Network Security. "Our partnership with TierPoint demonstrates how combining industry-leading technology with world-class managed services creates greater value for customers. Together, we're making advanced DDoS protection easier to consume, easier to operate, and more accessible to organizations of every size."

Adapt DDoS Protection is designed for clients with dedicated internet access (DIA), colocation, private cloud, and hybrid infrastructure environments where low-latency mitigation and operational simplicity are critical. The service also strengthens TierPoint’s broader Adapt Platform strategy, which includes MDR, managed firewall, anti-virus, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) capabilities.

About TierPoint

TierPoint ( tierpoint.com ) has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. enterprise data center footprints, with 40 world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast fiber network. TierPoint is also a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero’s technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF). Media Contact: pr@corero.com



Contact: Pete Abel, 314-720-3129, Pete.Abel@tierpoint.com