Oncology Consultants Welcomes Dr. Cesar De Las Casas

HOUSTON, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncology Consultants (OC), a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), is pleased to welcome Board-certified medical oncologist Cesar De Las Casas, MD, MPH to its physician team. Dr. De Las Casas is now accepting patients at the Texas Medical Center, Memorial City and Southwest locations.





Dr. De Las Casas earned his medical degree from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia in Lima, Peru. He completed his residency at Baylor College of Medicine, where he served as chief resident, and his hematology-oncology fellowship at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He then earned a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Texas School of Public Health. He went on to serve as a Visiting Professor at Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and Faculty at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Prior to joining Oncology Consultants, Dr. De Las Casas held multiple leadership positions including Director of Hematologia/Oncologia at CAA-British American Hospital in Lima, Peru, Hematology Oncology Section Chief at the VA in West Palm Beach, Florida, San Antonio, Texas and Miami, Florida; Hematology/Oncology Medical Director at Scott & White in Waco, Texas, and Malignant Hematology Director at Memorial Healthcare in Broward. He has led successful openings and expansions of new Hematology/Oncology clinics for Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Texas, and Halifax Health in Deltona, Florida.

“Oncology Consultants has built a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality cancer care in a community setting,” said Dr. De Las Casas. “I am excited to work alongside the physician team to continue providing high-quality, personalized care to patients close to home.”

Oncology Consultants provides community-based oncology care at 18 locations across South Texas and is staffed by 19 Board-certified medical oncologists, 3 Board-certified radiation oncologists, and 25 advanced practitioners. The practice offers comprehensive services, including access to the latest cancer therapies, radiation oncology, diagnostic imaging, laboratory testing, pharmacy services, survivorship programs and patient support – all delivered close to home to help reduce travel burdens for patients and their families. Clinics feature private exam rooms and on-site infusion suites designed to promote patient comfort and privacy.

“We are excited to have Dr. De Las Casas join our practice,” said Luis T. Campos, MD, president of Oncology Consultants and a Board-certified medical oncologist. “He is dedicated to delivering evidence-based, compassionate care that reflects the values of our physician team. I’m confident our patients will benefit from his expertise.”

“On behalf of AON, I am pleased to welcome Dr. De Las Casas to our network,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “His clinical expertise and commitment to patient-centered care will strengthen the exceptional care we provide to patients throughout Texas and across our network.”

Dr. De Las Casas is now accepting new patients. To learn more about Oncology Consultants, visit oncologyconsultants.com.

About Oncology Consultants

Oncology Consultants (OC) is the largest independent community oncology practice in Houston. Since 1982, it has been committed to delivering cutting-edge cancer treatment in a caring environment. With locations throughout South Texas, Oncology Consultants offers a comprehensive range of services and treatments, including infusion therapy, radiotherapy, diagnostic imaging, pharmacy services, clinical trials, genetic testing, telemedicine, and more.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49a915eb-0845-4c2f-aa59-22d35202213b