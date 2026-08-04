ASAPP Appoints Katie Stein as CEO to Accelerate AI Transformation of the Contact Center

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAPP , the Customer Experience Platform (CXP) powering AI-driven customer service for the agentic enterprise, today appointed Katie Stein as chief executive officer. Stein brings more than two decades of executive leadership spanning strategy, growth and operations, and technology transformation, and will lead ASAPP through its next phase as the company enters its next stage of growth.

The appointment comes at an important time for the CX market. Nearly two-thirds of organizations say security and risk concerns are the biggest obstacles to using agentic AI effectively. As a result, businesses need solutions that provide control and accountability while keeping humans involved when necessary. ASAPP directly fills this need.

“After working closely with ASAPP, I have seen firsthand what the company has built: scaled customer deployments, deep expertise across some of the most complicated industries, leading security and compliance architecture, and applied research backed by 70+ patents,” said Katie Stein, CEO of ASAPP. “I strongly believe that AI will not replace human ingenuity, and ASAPP's unique approach in human-in-the-loop (HILA) brings the right human to the right decision point, putting the focus on outcomes through the best use of automation and people. I'm excited to lead that charge and help our customers build AI they can trust and transform what's possible in customer experience."

Stein joins ASAPP following her tenure as CEO of Atain where she led the company's growth agenda and enhanced operational and financial performance for customers. Before Atain, she served as chief strategy officer at Genpact, where she had direct ownership of enterprise transformation service lines and the data and analytics business, gaining foundational experience for understanding the critical, data, knowledge, process and change management that is required for enterprises to scale AI in their environments. She has also held leadership roles at Mercer and Boston Consulting Group, bringing a unique combination of services and technology leadership to customers' AI strategies. She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

ASAPP enters this next phase with meaningful customer traction. Its Customer Experience Platform (CXP) orchestrates AI agents, deterministic workflows and human agents as a single system, with human-in-the-loop built in as a first-class, continuous part of how AI operates rather than a fallback for when it fails. The result is measurable: reduced IT integration risk, reduced AI behavioral risk, less variance in customer experience and lower total cost of ownership. ASAPP has been proven to deliver 330% ROI, $9.8M in average savings, a 12-point CSAT lift and 3.5x faster resolution across several Fortune 500 companies.

"Katie is the leader ASAPP needs as we move from product transformation to scaling growth," said Somesh Khanna, board chairman of ASAPP. "She brings substantial executive experience, strong operational and financial acumen, and a proven track record of scaling businesses in the CX space. We're confident she'll build on the strong foundation we've established and take ASAPP to its next level. The board is thrilled to welcome her."

ASAPP enters this next chapter with strong momentum. The company recently earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity, announced its Continuous Red Teaming capability, was named one of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2026 by Fortune and was called “this market's undisputed leader in AI-led innovation” by Forrester in the The Forrester Wave™: Digital Customer Interaction Solutions .

About ASAPP

ASAPP is the agentic Customer Experience Platform (CXP) purpose-built for enterprise customer service. CXP orchestrates AI agents, human expertise, and enterprise systems to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately across voice and digital channels.

At the core of the platform is GenerativeAgent®, created to autonomously listen, reason, act, and improve through interaction intelligence. Enterprise service teams use ASAPP to run their operations with measurable outcomes, governance, and production-scale reliability. To learn more about ASAPP, visit www.asapp.com .