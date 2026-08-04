New Engen Adds Nik Hengel to Lead Advanced Analytics & Measurement Strategy

SEATTLE, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a creative-led digital marketing agency, today announced that Nik Hengel has joined the agency to lead its Advanced Analytics & Measurement Strategy function, helping brands apply advanced measurement, experimentation, and analytics to make smarter growth decisions.

As AI automates more of marketing execution, the advantage is shifting away from media buying alone and toward the systems brands build around it. The brands pulling ahead aren't simply producing more creative or running more campaigns. They're connecting audience understanding, creative, media, experimentation, and measurement into one integrated operating model that learns, adapts, and improves over time. That philosophy sits at the center of New Engen's Creative-Led Growth System.

Nik has spent nearly two decades helping organizations build advanced analytics capabilities that move beyond reporting to answer the questions that matter most: what is driving growth, what is incremental, and where should brands invest next. Across agencies, enterprise brands, and advertising technology, he has led strategic initiatives spanning experimentation, incrementality, marketing mix modeling, AI-enabled analytics, and measurement strategy.

At New Engen, Nik will lead the agency's Advanced Analytics & Measurement Strategy function, partnering across strategy, creative, media, creator, affiliate, and retail to help clients better understand marketing effectiveness, identify incremental impact, and translate performance insights into smarter business decisions.

"Creative has become the primary growth lever, but creative alone isn't enough," said Justin Hayashi, CEO of New Engen. "The brands creating lasting advantage are the ones connecting creative, media, and measurement into one system that continuously learns and improves. That connected approach has long been central to how New Engen helps clients grow, and I’m excited to have Nik lead the advanced analytics and measurement strategy work at the heart of it.”

Most recently, Nik led strategic measurement and analytics initiatives at StackAdapt, partnering with many of the company's largest client relationships. Earlier in his career, he held analytics leadership roles at Novus, maurices, Target, Digitas, and Marketing Architects, helping organizations modernize measurement, strengthen experimentation programs, and improve marketing effectiveness.

"The best analytics teams don't exist to produce reports," said Nik. "They exist to bring clarity. Every campaign generates signals about customers, creative, channels, and investment. The opportunity is helping organizations turn those signals into better decisions and build systems that become smarter over time. That's what drew me to New Engen."

About New Engen

New Engen is a creator-led, performance-driven growth agency that connects creative, media, and measurement to help brands grow. Its capabilities span creator marketing, UGC, studio content, affiliate, media, and measurement – all working together through one connected system.