Aqua-Tots Swim School Continues Middle East Expansion with New Location in Sabah Al Salem, Kuwait

Phoenix, Arizona, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the world’s largest swim school franchise, continues its strategic expansion across the Middle East with the opening of its newest location in Sabah Al Salem, Kuwait. The state-of-the-art facility marks another milestone in the brand’s growing presence throughout the region and reinforces Aqua-Tots’ commitment to helping more families access life-saving swim lessons and year-round water safety education.

As demand for high-quality swim instruction continues to grow across the Gulf, Aqua-Tots has established itself as a trusted leader in aquatic education, bringing its proven curriculum, highly trained instructors and family-focused experience to communities throughout the Middle East. The Sabah Al Salem opening further strengthens the brand’s momentum in Kuwait while supporting its long-term vision of expanding access to swim education across the region.

Founded in Arizona in 1991, Aqua-Tots has grown from a mobile swim program into a global leader in aquatic education. In 2005, Co-Founders Ron Sciarro, Jane Sciarro, Paul Preston and Heather Preston pioneered the indoor swim school model, making consistent, climate-controlled lessons accessible year-round. Today, Aqua-Tots delivers more than five million swim lessons annually to children of all ages and abilities worldwide.

The need for swim education in Kuwait remains especially significant. With Kuwait’s coastal geography, warm climate and strong culture of family recreation around beaches and pools, water safety remains an essential life skill. As communities continue to grow, access to consistent swim instruction plays a critical role in helping children develop confidence, competency and lifelong safety skills in and around the water.

The new school will serve families in Sabah Al Salem and neighboring communities, including Mishrif, Messila Beach, Salwa and Salmiya. Located in one of Kuwait’s most vibrant and family-oriented districts, the school offers convenient access to year-round swim lessons in a safe, welcoming environment designed specifically for children and their families.

The school is locally owned and operated by Dalal Al Bader, a respected Aqua-Tots franchise owner whose portfolio also includes successful schools in Khaldiya and Dubai. Her continued investment in the brand reflects Aqua-Tots’ growing regional presence and commitment to expanding access to high-quality swim education throughout the Middle East.

“This community is full of young families who value education, wellness and quality experiences for their children,” said Dalal Al Bader, owner of Aqua-Tots Sabah Al Salem. “Aqua-Tots gives us the opportunity to provide something truly meaningful: helping children build confidence in the water while giving parents greater peace of mind. We are proud to bring this important service to Sabah Al Salem and support families across Kuwait.”

The approximately 900-square-meter facility was thoughtfully designed with families in mind and features an 18.5-meter indoor pool with 14 teaching zones and six lane lines, two spacious changing rooms with 10 changing stalls and a multipurpose room available for birthday parties and special events.

For more information, follow Aqua-Tots in Kuwait on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok. To inquire about franchising opportunities with Aqua-Tots Swim School, visit aquatotsfranchise.com.

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About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.



Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2026, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2026, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 185 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.