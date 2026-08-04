Euronet and Unibanca Partner to Accelerate Innovation Across Peru's Financial Sector

LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), a global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, today announced that it has signed a multi-year Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) agreement with Unibanca to deploy Euronet's CoreCard modern credit issuing platform, helping financial institutions across Peru accelerate innovation, reduce time-to-market and expand their credit offerings.

Under the agreement, Unibanca will enhance its credit issuing infrastructure with Euronet's CoreCard platform, enabling faster product configuration, greater operational flexibility and the ability to deliver increasingly sophisticated credit solutions to banks and fintechs throughout Peru.

For more than three decades, Unibanca has established itself as a leader in integrated payment services in Peru, providing solutions that include credit, debit and prepaid card processing, as well as UniRed ATM network management, card personalization and other value-added services. Today, the company supports 47 financial institutions, including nine credit processing clients, processes more than 482 million transactions annually, and manages approximately 1.5 million accounts.

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, financial institutions increasingly require issuing platforms capable of supporting traditional credit cards alongside Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), installment lending, commercial payments, embedded finance and other rapidly evolving credit and payment products. Modern issuers also need API-driven integrations, flexible product configuration and the ability to respond quickly to changing market demands.

Built on a modern, API-centric architecture, Euronet's CoreCard platform enables financial institutions to rapidly launch and manage complex credit programs while providing the scalability, configurability and real-time processing capabilities required to support the next generation of payment products. Combined with Euronet's global implementation expertise and experience managing complex issuer migrations, the platform enables financial institutions to modernize confidently while continuing to innovate as market demands evolve.

"This partnership represents an important step in the continued evolution of Unibanca's service offering," said José Carlos Amaya, Chief Executive Officer of Unibanca. "We have earned the trust of Peru's financial institutions by combining deep local market knowledge with comprehensive processing and program management services. Together with Euronet and CoreCard, we are adding a state-of-the-art technology platform that will enable our clients to introduce innovative credit products faster, better serve larger financial institutions and fintechs, and continue expanding the value we deliver to the market."

Euronet's CoreCard technology supports highly complex credit programs for some of the world's most recognized financial institutions, global technology companies and leading fintech innovators. Together with Euronet's worldwide payments infrastructure, implementation expertise and long-standing experience supporting financial institutions across more than 200 countries and territories, the combined platform provides issuers with a practical path to modernize legacy environments while preparing for the future of digital credit.

"Financial institutions today need more than a processor, they need a technology partner capable of helping them continuously innovate," said Oscar Muñoz, Vice President, Commercial Operations and Revenue Growth, Americas, Euronet. "Unibanca has built exceptional relationships across Peru's financial sector through decades of trusted service. Together, we are combining that local market expertise with Euronet's global payments experience and CoreCard's modern issuing platform to help banks and fintechs launch new products faster, confidently modernize legacy environments and continue innovating as customer expectations evolve."

The agreement represents another important milestone following Euronet's acquisition of CoreCard and demonstrates the combined organization's ability to extend modern issuing technology into new international markets. The partnership also establishes a foundation for continued collaboration between Euronet and Unibanca as financial institutions throughout Peru increasingly seek modern, flexible and scalable payment solutions.

About Euronet

Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT) is a global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, operating for more than 30 years and now serving clients in 200+ countries and territories. We support financial institutions, merchants and global brands with technology-driven solutions, while enabling businesses and consumers to send, receive and spend money seamlessly worldwide. By operating one of the world’s largest independent electronic payment networks spanning merchant acquiring, transaction processing and point-of-sale infrastructure, Euronet enables real-time, digital and cross-border movement of money at global scale. In 2025, Euronet processed more than 20 billion transactions across its network. Headquartered in Leawood, Kansas USA, Euronet operates from 74 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.euronet.com.

About Unibanca

Founded in 1991, Unibanca is a leader in integrated payment services in Peru, providing credit, debit and prepaid card processing, UniRed ATM network management, electronic funds transfer, card personalization and other value-added services for financial institutions across the country. For more information, visit https://unibanca.pe.

About CoreCard

CoreCard is Euronet's modern issuer-processing platform, designed to help financial institutions, fintechs and lenders rapidly launch and manage complex credit and lending programs. Built on a flexible, API-centric architecture, CoreCard enables organizations to innovate quickly while supporting highly configurable payment products, real-time processing and enterprise-scale growth. For more information, visit www.corecard.com.