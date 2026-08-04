isolved Debuts The Guardian, Company’s First AI Agent Designed to Deliver Payroll Outcomes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- isolved®, a Workforce Capital Management (WCM) company that helps organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, today announced The Guardian, isolved’s first AI agent designed to own payroll outcomes for HR teams. The Guardian is a potent example of the company’s new category direction, Workforce Capital Management (WCM), which envisions HR teams managing human and agentic workers side by side.

Unlike AI tools that may accelerate individual tasks, The Guardian delivers payroll outcomes by analyzing every payroll run, flagging potential errors before close, and taking action to correct those errors with human permission. Rather than an AI product that accelerates task completion, The Guardian represents the next generation of AI agents that can manage outcomes end-to-end.

The Guardian is the first of several purpose-built agents in isolved’s initial wave, previewed by the company at its Partner Connect conference in June 2026. Powered by Claude, The Guardian acts as an AI-driven payroll assistant capable of independently delivering outcomes while giving payroll professionals configurable oversight, permissions-based checkpoints, visibility into every action it takes, and the flexibility to expand its autonomy over time.

Payroll errors cause significant financial and employee engagement challenges. isolved research has found that 63% of employees have experienced payroll issues and 49% would start a new job search after just two payroll errors. By the time a payroll error reaches an employee, the cost isn’t just financial. It’s trust, and nearly half the workforce is willing to leave over it.

The Guardian identifies and resolves payroll issues autonomously with client permission and is designed with a dashboard, so payroll professionals can track impact, savings, and value. With configurable guardrails, users can choose to expand The Guardian’s autonomy as they observe the impact it has.

“For decades, every wave of technology has asked HR to do more with less. AI is the first wave that asks HR to manage more — not just people, but an intelligent workforce of agents that can deliver outcomes,” said Michael Haske, CEO of isolved. “The Guardian is what that looks like in practice: an agent that doesn't just flag payroll issues but resolves them, with the oversight and accountability HR leaders require. We built isolved to be the system of record for this blended workforce. The Guardian is the first chapter, not the last.”

“Payroll is one of the most consequential and trust-sensitive operations in the enterprise, yet historically manually intensive,” said Pete A. Tiliakos, Principal Analyst, Payroll Influences. “Agentic capabilities like The Guardian enable payroll operations to proactively and contextually identify payroll anomalies before they pose risks and erode trust. More importantly, it advances payroll operations from payroll processing to payroll intelligence, activating its rich data and expertise to enable business outcomes and de-risk strategic plans.”

“Organizations should be able to adopt autonomous AI on their own terms,” said Kelli Rico, Chief Product Officer at isolved. “The Guardian proactively identifies payroll anomalies, proposes a resolution, requests administrator approval before taking action, reports back on what it accomplished, and continuously learns payroll patterns over time. As customers see it consistently deliver accurate, trusted outcomes, they'll gain the confidence to entrust it with increasingly complex work. Payroll professionals should think of The Guardian as their most proactive team member, anticipating issues before they escalate, recommending the right next step and helping ensure every payroll run is accurate.”

For payroll administrators, The Guardian serves as a proactive AI partner that:

Analyzes every payroll run before it closes

Flags potential errors and ranks them

Identifies issues such as tax-jurisdiction errors, overtime inconsistencies, missed deductions, and unusual pay patterns

Prepares corrections for the payroll administrator’s review and approval

Keeps administrators in control by ensuring nothing changes without explicit sign-off



Because normal payroll variation looks different for every organization, The Guardian evaluates potential anomalies in the context of each customer’s payroll patterns; helping teams focus on meaningful issues rather than treating every change as an error.

About isolved®

isolved® is a Workforce Capital Management company — the next evolution of HCM, where human workers and AI agents are governed together on a single system of record, with the same visibility, accountability and lifecycle management. isolved People Cloud™ is a connected platform of action that brings together HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management, with practical AI built to own outcomes: catching payroll errors before they happen, guiding employees through benefits enrollment, and surfacing compliance risks before they become problems. Built on 40 years of benefits-first HCM expertise and trusted by more than 200,000 employers and 9 million U.S. employees, isolved is the platform of action for the businesses that drive the American economy. Visit www.isolvedhcm.com.



Media Contacts

Audrey Surette, PAN for isolved

isolved@pancomm.com