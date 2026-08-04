Paytronix Announces Winners of the 2026 Loyaltees Awards; Rewarding the Best in C-Store and Restaurant Programs

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, part of Access Hospitality, and the leading provider of guest engagement solutions for restaurants and convenience stores, is proud to announce the winners of the Loyaltees, its signature awards program recognizing the most productive and impressive customer engagement programs of the year.

Returning for the first time in over four years, the Loyaltees shine a spotlight on the brands and individuals pushing the boundaries of loyalty strategy, guest connection, and community impact. The winners below were selected through a process in which submissions were grouped, then randomized and anonymized before being voted on by Paytronix staff, ensuring a fair and unbiased evaluation.

“I speak for all members of the Paytronix family, when I say thank you to all of our customers who submitted for this year’s awards and have continued to work with us this past year,” said Chief Customer Officer, Americas and VP of Customer Success at Access Hospitality, Philippe Mesritz. “We only win because they do, and the Loyaltees are a testament to the hard work that each candidate puts in every day to drive the results they submitted. We’re honored to provide each of them with a service that helps them build deeper relationships with their guests.”

Each winner brand receives a personalized plaque, exclusive Paytronix and Access Group swag, and a donation to the Access Hospitality Charity of the Year, A21, a global nonprofit organization on a mission to abolish slavery, prevent human trafficking, identify and assist victims, equip frontline professionals, and help survivors rebuild their lives.

Each award category and the corresponding winners are as listed:

Rising Star Award: Cohn Restaurant Group

Honoring a new Paytronix customer who signed within the last 12–18 months that has demonstrated exceptional early impact and the fastest time-to-value.

Guest Engagement Leader of the Year: Karissa Threadgill, Director of Marketing at Original ChopShop

The Guest Engagement Leader recognizing single team member or leader who has driven outstanding guest connection for their brand utilizing Paytronix and its capabilities

Community Impact Campaign of the Year: Global Partners

Community Impact serves to celebrate a brand that has used Paytronix to make a meaningful difference in their local community.

Restaurant and Convenience Loyalty Program of the Year: Marlow's Tavern and Coen Markets

Awarded programs have exhibited exceptional creativity, innovation, and success in their loyalty strategy, leveraging Paytronix to drive success.

Launch of the Year: Global Partners / Bee's Knees Benefits

Awarded to the client with the most impactful program or product launch powered by Paytronix between May 2025 and April 2026.

Submissions for the next Loyaltees cycle will be accepted for programs running between January 2026 and January 2027. Stay tuned for more details on how to submit!

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

Media Contacts:

Calen McGee

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Calen.McGee@theaccessgroup.com