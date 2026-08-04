SHI Joins Tokenomics Foundation to Advance the Future of AI Value Creation

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHI International , one of the world’s leading technology solutions providers, today announced it has joined the Tokenomics Foundation as a founding member. The Tokenomics Foundation, part of the Linux Foundation, brings together technology providers and industry leaders to establish standards and best practices for AI economics.

As organizations rapidly scale generative AI and agentic applications, leaders are under increasing pressure to demonstrate ROI while maintaining visibility and governance of AI usage and costs. Without a clear understanding of how AI resources are consumed and the value they create, organizations risk rising costs, fragmented oversight and investments that fail to deliver meaningful outcomes.

As a founding member, SHI will collaborate with other industry leaders to help define the frameworks and best practices needed to adopt and scale AI with confidence.

"As organizations move from experimenting with AI to operating it at scale, the ability to understand how token consumption drives cost, efficiency, and business value is becoming critical," said Shane Cronin, Head of FinOps & ITAM Services at SHI. "SHI has long believed that strong governance requires collaboration across the disciplines of IT Asset Management, FinOps, and now AI economics. We are committed to helping shape the industry standards, frameworks, and best practices organizations need to manage technology and AI investments with confidence. Joining the Tokenomics Foundation strengthens our ability to help customers turn AI adoption into measurable business outcomes while contributing to the evolution of this rapidly emerging discipline."

The Tokenomics Foundation was established to advance open collaboration around token production, token consumption, and AI value management. Working alongside organizations across the AI ecosystem, members help establish common frameworks and best practices that support responsible, efficient, and business-aligned AI adoption.

SHI is also a Premier member of the FinOps Foundation , hosted by the Linux Foundation. The Tokenomics Foundation applies the same open, collaborative approach to developing standards and best practices for AI value management.

"SHI has established itself as a key voice and member across the technology value community including the FinOps Foundation, ITAM Forum, and now Tokenomics Foundation,” said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the Tokenomics Foundation. “SHI brings a depth of customer and practitioner experience to the table. As organizations work to measure value from AI spend, Tokenomics Foundation gives them a neutral, community-built discipline to do it, and we look forward to the insight SHI will add as we define AI value management together."

Participation in the Tokenomics Foundation reinforces SHI’s commitment to being a trusted partner for organizations at every stage of their AI journey. As AI technologies and industry practices continue to evolve, SHI will help customers cut through complexity, make informed technology decisions and build AI strategies that deliver measurable business value.

To learn more about AI value management and emerging tokenomics practices, visit the SHI Resource Hub.

About SHI International



SHI International Corp. is a $16 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 17,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 7,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

To learn more about SHI, please visit https://www.SHI.com.

Press resources



SHI Corporate Website: https://www.SHI.com

SHI Blog: https://blog.SHI.com





