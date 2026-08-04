New Survey Finds Many Dealer Principals See Untapped Opportunity in F&I Product Offerings, But Consistent Execution Remains a Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoPayPlus, a pioneering automated financial concierge service, today announced the findings from a nationwide survey revealing that while many dealership owners recognize the potential value of their Finance & Insurance (F&I) product offerings, challenges around consistent presentation, product adoption, and operational execution continue to limit opportunities for growth.

The online survey, conducted in July 2026 and presented to more than 2,000 automotive dealership professionals, sought to better understand executive perspectives on F&I product strategy, customer engagement, and the factors influencing successful product implementation. The findings reveal that while dealers continue to invest in expanding their F&I menus, many are facing challenges ensuring products are consistently presented and effectively integrated into the customer experience.

According to the findings, 39% of dealer principals say structured or accelerated payment programs are actively and consistently presented in their F&I office. However, 61% report the programs are either presented inconsistently, have been discontinued, are not offered at all, or they are unsure whether their dealership offers one, highlighting a broader challenge around F&I product consistency and execution.

The survey also found dealer principals are generally more familiar with structured payment programs than the broader dealership population. Nearly three in ten respondents (29%) described themselves as "very familiar" with how the programs work, while another 48% said they are "somewhat familiar." Among dealerships that do not currently offer a structured payment program, the most commonly cited barriers were having previously tried a program that did not perform well and a lack of lender support, followed by limited familiarity and uncertainty about where the product fits within the F&I process.

The research also challenges a common assumption that today's vehicle buyers are unwilling to consider additional F&I offerings. Among dealer principals whose dealerships offer structured payment programs, nearly 60% report customers respond positively or very positively, while another 29% say customers respond well when the program is clearly explained, suggesting the industry's biggest challenge is consistent presentation rather than customer acceptance.

The survey further highlights the operational factors that determine whether any F&I product succeeds. Dealer principals ranked active management tracking of product penetration (33%) and F&I manager pay plan alignment (31%) as the two most important drivers of consistent product presentation, surpassing training, ease of explanation, and executive enthusiasm. Yet despite recognizing the importance of compensation alignment, only 17% said pay plan fit is their primary consideration when deciding whether to introduce a new F&I product.

The findings also underscore broader challenges facing today's F&I offices. More than half (54%) of dealer principals reported carrying eight or more active F&I products, while menu fatigue and compliance pressure tied as the top challenges facing today’s F&I departments (23% each), followed by tightening consumer budgets (21%). Notably, nearly 60% of dealer principals said customer trust in the F&I office has remained stable over the past three years, while only 14% believe customers have become noticeably more skeptical.

The survey also suggests dealer principals are placing greater emphasis on measurement than the industry overall. More than half (52%) said they regularly track penetration rates by individual F&I product, while only 4% reported having no formal product performance tracking process.

“One of the biggest surprises from this research is that dealer principals already understand the operational fundamentals of structured payment programs,” said Robert Steenbergh, Founder and CEO of AutoPayPlus. “They recognize the importance of manager accountability, product tracking, and customer value. The remaining opportunity isn’t convincing dealers these programs matter, but about helping more stores consistently integrate structured payment programs into their everyday F&I process so customers have the opportunity to benefit from them.”

The survey also asked dealer principals what would increase their confidence in adding structured payment programs to their F&I menus. The top responses were clear enrollment and retention data from other dealerships (31%) and lender or OEM endorsement (31%), followed by compensation structures that fairly reward F&I managers (17%).

As dealerships continue adapting to tighter consumer budgets, increased customer skepticism, and increasingly crowded F&I menus, the findings suggest that operational execution, not customer demand, may be the industry's greatest opportunity for improving both customer outcomes and long-term F&I performance.

For more information about the survey findings and to learn more about AutoPayPlus’s reinsured bi-weekly payment program, RePayPlus, please visit www.autopayplus.com

About AutoPayPlus

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, AutoPayPlus is a pioneering automated financial concierge service with over 23 years of experience and a proven track record. The company transfers over $1 billion annually, leveraging technology to empower large enterprises and automotive dealerships with a unique sign-on service that streamlines financial processes and improves members' financial well-being. With more than 9,000 five-star ratings across Google and Trustpilot, AutoPayPlus demonstrates a long-standing commitment to customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.AutoPayPlus.com.