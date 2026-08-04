SailPoint eliminates blind spots with unified protection across human, non-human, and AI agent identities

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc . (Nasdaq: SAIL ), a leader in enterprise identity security, today redefined protection for the AI era by unveiling a solution built to address the burgeoning convergence of human and non-human identities. The SailPoint Identity Security solution is the powerful combination of SailPoint Agentic Fabric, now generally available, and SailPoint Human Fabric, the evolution of the Identity Security Cloud, designed to deliver a continuous, real-time loop to discover, govern, and protect today's complex digital environments.

Modern enterprises are facing an identity-driven vulnerability crisis. According to SailPoint’s recent research , 97% of all AI agents have access to sensitive data and only 21% of organizations are highly confident in their ability to manage AI agent security risks. Some vendors attempt to manage these fast-moving machine identities using static, check-the-box audit certifications, while niche startups offer only siloed visibility graphs with no way to remediate threats. The SailPoint Identity Security solution, powered by SailPoint Atlas, closes these gaps by delivering an active layer of protection that seamlessly unites human and machine context, and empowers organizations to confidently own every identity while reducing manual security overhead.

Chandra Gnanasambandam, EVP of Product and Chief Technology Officer at SailPoint said:

"SailPoint Identity Security represents a fundamental shift in how organizations must neutralize identity vulnerabilities in an AI-driven world. We are moving the industry beyond static compliance and into an active, continuous security loop. By unifying the ability to discover every identity, govern access lifecycle policies, and protect the enterprise through real-time risk remediation, we are giving security leaders the visibility and automation they need to confidently shut down modern attack vectors before they can be exploited."

The evolution to real-time human governance with SailPoint Human Fabric

To secure the modern workforce, SailPoint Human Fabric, a foundational, native product is now delivered exclusively as part of the unified SailPoint Identity Security solution. The Human Fabric is the continuous, always-on evolution of SailPoint's Identity Security Cloud solution. This shift transforms human identity governance from static, scheduled audit processes to a continuous, real-time security posture, ultimately shrinking the attack surface by moving enterprises toward absolute Zero Standing Privilege (ZSP). It achieves this by automatically discovering hidden privilege creep, delivering real-time identity context directly into SOC workflows to accelerate threat containment and utilizing Just-In-Time Provisioning (JIT-P) to grant administrative access only for the exact duration a task requires.

Bringing AI and machine identities out of the shadows with SailPoint Agentic Fabric

To manage the explosive and unmonitored growth of machine and AI identities, SailPoint is launching the general availability of SailPoint Agentic Fabric — available both as a standalone offering and as a core capability within the unified SailPoint Identity Security solution. Acting as a single, centralized control plane to discover, govern, and protect automated enterprise environments, Agentic Fabric leverages lightweight endpoint and browser sensors, SailPoint Endpoint Agent Security (SEAS) and SailPoint Browser Agent Security (SBAS) respectively, to expose hidden AI agents, credentials, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers that traditional tools miss. It then wraps these identities in active, real-time defenses—including inline prompt security that redacts sensitive Personally Identifiable Information (PII) before it reaches LLMs, a centralized "kill-switch" to instantly disable rogue agents, and automated ownership rules to ensure human accountability for every machine account. Click here to explore all general-availability features of the SailPoint Agentic Fabric.

Leading integration partners are helping customers adopt a responsible and compliant agentic strategy with the new SailPoint Identity Security solution, ensuring organizations can innovate safely in the agentic era.

Serena Tejani, Cybersecurity Partner, KPMG Canada said:

"Securing the modern enterprise is no longer just about managing employee access; it is also about governing the complex relationships between human owners and their automated AI agents. A real advantage of the SailPoint Identity Security solution is its ability to unify human and machine protection within a single, continuous loop. We are pleased to be an early alliance partner of the solution and with KPMG firms’ risk and security advisory services, we are helping organizations confidently scale their digital workforces, eliminate security blind spots, and transform identity from a point of vulnerability into a business-wide advantage."

Watch SailPoint leaders as they show the Identity Security solution in action. This week, experience a product demo live at Black Hat USA (Booth #5639) or Ai4 (Booth #410) in Las Vegas.

SailPoint Identity Security solution with Agentic Fabric and Human Fabric is now available in SailPoint’s Agentic Business and Agentic Business Plus suites .



About SailPoint

SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL) is defining the new era of adaptive identity security. In a world where non-human identities now significantly outnumber humans, our AI-powered platform unifies identity, security, and data intelligence to protect today’s enterprise from advanced identity-based threats. We deliver the identity solution that spans both the breadth of identities and the depth of context needed to drive real-time access with confidence. Built on principles like zero-standing privilege and contextualized risk, our SailPoint platform transforms identity from a point of vulnerability into a powerful security advantage. Trusted by many of the world's leading organizations, SailPoint secures the enterprise with intelligent, autonomous identity security.