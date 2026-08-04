Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB) Shareholders Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Continuing Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Coastal Financial Corporation (“Coastal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCB) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (CCB), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Happened?

On July 30, 2026, Coastal announced second quarter 2026 financial results, including a net loss of $42.1 million, or $(2.76) per diluted common share for the quarter, compared to net income of $12.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share in the prior quarter. The Company stated the “net loss is primarily attributable to a $68.8 million credit expense related to a single, isolated CCBX partner relationship.”

On this news, shares of the Coastal fell as much as $30.30 or 42.88%, per share during intraday trading on July 30, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Coastal Financial Corporation securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com