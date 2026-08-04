Tenable Advances Exposure Management with Coverage Across Every Major AI Platform and Developer Tool 

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hat USA Booth #2639 — Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced enhanced AI security capabilities within the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform . Tenable One AI Exposure now delivers expanded platform coverage with support for Google Gemini, extending its coverage across major LLMs: Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude, OpenAI ChatGPT Enterprise and Microsoft Copilot. The release also extends discovery to all major Model Context Protocol (MCP) deployments and AI-native Integrated Development Environment (IDE) tools. Together, these capabilities give security teams a more complete view of where AI is being used, what risk it creates and where action is needed.

The rapid adoption of AI across the enterprise has created a critical AI exposure gap, a largely invisible risk that emerges across interconnected applications, infrastructure, identities and data. Underscoring this risk, Tenable detected 457 million AI-related security issues across more than 7,000 organizations, averaging 62,000 exposures per organization over a 30-day period. Traditional security tools leave security teams blind to high-impact attack paths, forcing them into a reactive loop rather than preemptively reducing AI risk.

Tenable One continuously discovers AI across endpoints, cloud and LLM applications, including both authorized and shadow AI. It inventories AI assets with the Tenable Exposure Graph, Tenable's data lake that aggregates massive volumes of security data to help organizations map, analyze and prevent cyber risks. Tenable One reduces real-world AI risk by securing the environments where AI runs and hardening AI workloads before they can be exploited. With these new advancements, Tenable One enables organizations to gain better visibility, context and control to manage AI risk while being able to govern AI use, enforce policies and prevent cyber exposures.

New AI security capabilities within Tenable One include:

Google Gemini Coverage: Tenable One now delivers visibility and governance for Google Gemini including monitoring of user interactions and prompt responses, policy enforcement, and detection of malicious activity and inappropriate usage.

Tenable One now delivers visibility and governance for Google Gemini including monitoring of user interactions and prompt responses, policy enforcement, and detection of malicious activity and inappropriate usage. Enhanced AI Visibility: Tenable One now doubles its coverage of sanctioned and shadow AI, supporting MCPs, AI-native IDEs (such as Cursor, Windsurf and Trae) and AI-enabled browser extensions.

Tenable One now doubles its coverage of sanctioned and shadow AI, supporting MCPs, AI-native IDEs (such as Cursor, Windsurf and Trae) and AI-enabled browser extensions. Operationalized Remediation: Organizations can remediate faster by creating tickets directly in Jira and ServiceNow or alerting users on policy violations by sending automated email notifications, Slack or Teams messages.





“The massive volume of AI exposures confirms the operational reality that authorized and unauthorized AI is deployed faster than security teams can govern it,” said Eric Doerr, Chief Product Officer, Tenable. “There’s no denying that AI attack surfaces are making defenders’ jobs even harder, and legacy or siloed cybersecurity tools simply don’t cut it. With today’s expansion to include Google Gemini, MCP and AI-native IDE deployments, Tenable is the only exposure management platform delivering unified AI visibility and governance across all major LLMs, software, and tools.”

Tenable One brings together two distinct AI capabilities. Tenable AI Exposure helps organizations discover, assess and secure how AI is being used across their environments. Tenable Hexa AI is the platform’s agentic engine, using AI to coordinate agents, automate security tasks and accelerate remediation. Put simply, AI Exposure helps organizations secure their use of AI, while Hexa helps them use AI to improve security operations. Together, they advance Tenable’s preemptive security strategy by helping organizations reduce AI-related risk and act on cyber exposure more efficiently.

Visit the Tenable booth #2639 this week at Black Hat USA, August 4-7, 2026, to see Tenable One in action.

More information about Tenable One AI Exposure is available at: https://www.tenable.com/products/ai-exposure

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .