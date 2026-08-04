ENvue Medical Moves NanoVibronix Manufacturing to the United States, Consolidates R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel, Increasing Operational Efficiencies and Cost Reduction Opportunities

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical , Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) (“ENvue” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company, today announced it has completed the transition of its NanoVibronix manufacturing operations from Israel to the United States, and consolidated its research and development operations in Tel Aviv, Israel, supporting the Company’s broader initiative to reduce operating expenses and improve its cost structure.

“Completing the transition of our NanoVibronix product line manufacturing to the United States marks the achievement of a major strategic operational initiative for the Company,” said Doron Besser, MD, CEO of ENvue Medical. “By consolidating our manufacturing operations domestically, we expect to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and streamline supply chain management, while enhancing operational oversight as we continue to grow.”

By completing this transition, the Company now manufactures its entire NanoVibronix line in the United States, leveraging these U.S.-based operations to establish a stronger foundation for long-term growth and strategic expansion.

The NanoVibronix product line comprises the Company’s acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology and are intended for use in home or care settings.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, with research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel, and manufacturing operations in the United States, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.

ENvue Medical is committed to advancing standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a focus on patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the transition of the Company's NanoVibronix manufacturing operations to the United States and the consolidation of the Company's research and development operations in Tel Aviv, Israel, including expected improvements in operational efficiency, reductions in operating expenses and costs, improvements to the Company's cost structure, streamlined supply chain management, and enhanced operational oversight; the Company's ability to leverage its U.S.-based manufacturing operations to establish a foundation for long-term growth and strategic expansion; the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical's platforms; anticipated commercial expansion, growth, scalability, and implementation of ENvue Medical's products; the success of ENvue's programs; market interest in the Company's technology; and future expectations for strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) the risk that the anticipated operational efficiencies, cost reductions and other benefits of the manufacturing transition and research and development consolidation are not realized, are delayed, or cost more to achieve than anticipated; (ii) the risk of disruptions to manufacturing, supply chain or research and development activities in connection with, or as a result of, the transition and consolidation; (iii) market acceptance of the Company's existing and new products; (iv) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (v) delays or complications in product implementation; (vi) intense competition in the medical device industry; (vii) product liability or performance issues; (viii) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (ix) reimbursement limitations; (x) intellectual property protection; (xi) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (xii) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

envue@kcsa.com