Northwestern Memorial Hospital Earns U.S. News Honor Roll Recognition for 15th Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 15th consecutive year, Northwestern Memorial Hospital has once again been recognized among the nation's elite hospitals, retaining its prestigious Honor Roll designation in the 2026-2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings. Northwestern Memorial Hospital remained nationally ranked in 10 specialties, with all 10 ranked among the nation's top 10 programs.

"These results reflect the extraordinary dedication of our physicians, nurses and team members who work every day to deliver exceptional care for our patients and communities," said Howard Chrisman, MD, president and chief executive officer, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. "To be recognized among the nation's very best hospitals, while seeing meaningful improvements across so many clinical specialties, speaks to our unwavering commitment to advancing medicine, improving outcomes and providing the highest quality care close to home. Most importantly, these rankings reflect the trust our patients place in us and the outstanding care they receive throughout Northwestern Medicine."

Northwestern Memorial Hospital once again achieved regional No. 1 (tie) rankings in Illinois and Chicago metropolitan area. New this year, additional regional specialty rankings were awarded for Cancer; Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery; and Orthopaedics. Northwestern Memorial achieved No. 1 in Illinois and Chicago metropolitan area for all three specialties.

Northwestern Memorial’s nationally ranked programs include:

Cancer (No. 8); Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (No. 7); Diabetes & Endocrinology (No. 5); Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (No. 4); Geriatrics (No. 4); Neurology & Neurosurgery (No. 2); Obstetrics & Gynecology (No. 5); Orthopaedics (No. 7); Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (No. 4); and Urology (No. 7).





The rankings also highlight strong performance across Northwestern Medicine's regional hospitals: