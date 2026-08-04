KraneShares' China Semiconductor ETF KSTR Becomes The Only U.S.-Listed ETF With Direct Ownership of CXMT

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a leading provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) delivering access to emerging technology strategies, today announced the addition of ChangXin Memory Technology (CXMT) to its China Technology & Semiconductor ETF (Ticker: KSTR) at an initial weight of 1.97%.1

Through its Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) quota, KSTR became the only U.S.-listed ETF to provide investors with direct ownership of CXMT shares following the company's July 27, 2026 listing on China's STAR (Science & Technology) Market.1 Rather than relying on swaps or other derivative instruments, which may introduce counterparty risk, KSTR holds the underlying shares directly, providing transparent exposure to the underlying company and straightforward participation in the economics of its shares.¹

CXMT completed its initial public offering on China's STAR Market, the Shanghai Stock Exchange's innovation-focused board for semiconductor and advanced technology companies, on July 27, 2026. The company is China's leading dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) manufacturer and has rapidly emerged as the world's fourth-largest DRAM producer by capacity and shipments, with an estimated 7-8% global market share as of late 2025.2

As artificial intelligence drives unprecedented demand for memory, CXMT has become a critical participant in the global AI semiconductor supply chain alongside industry leaders SK Hynix and Samsung. The company is attracting both domestic and international demand, with Apple reportedly in negotiations to source memory chips from CXMT.3 First-half 2026 revenue is expected to exceed RMB 100 billion, representing year-over-year growth of more than 600%.4

KSTR is designed to provide investors with exposure to the leading technology companies listed on China's STAR Market, giving investors access to many of China's most innovative semiconductor and advanced technology companies through a single ETF.

"CXMT is a testament to China's growing importance in the global AI supply chain," said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. "We are proud to provide our global clients with unique access to one of China's most important semiconductor companies through KSTR and to continue expanding investor access to China's innovation economy."

About KraneShares

KraneShares delivers research-driven, high-conviction strategies connecting investors to the world's most powerful growth themes. From emerging technologies, China's dynamic capital markets, carbon credits, alternatives, and income, the firm offers differentiated exposures designed to capture the megatrends reshaping the global economy.

For KSTR top 10 holdings, risks, standard performance, and other fund information, please click here.

This should not be regarded as investment advice or a recommendation of specific securities. Holdings are subject to change. Securities mentioned may or may not be current holdings and do not make up the entire portfolio, and, in the aggregate, may represent a small percentage of the fund.

Citations:

Data from KraneShares and Bloomberg as of 8/3/2026. "China's DRAM giant CXMT plans US$4.2 billion IPO on Shanghai's STAR Market," South China Morning Post. December 31, 2025. Schuman, Evan. "Cheap Chinese chips could offer way out of RAM price crisis, Apple suggests," Network World. July 2, 2026. Company Reports as of 6/30/2026





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