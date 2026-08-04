Amae Health Partners with Google Health Enterprise to Bring Wearable Data Integration to the Treatment of Complex Mental Health Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amae Health , the leading destination for the treatment of complex mental health conditions, today announced a collaboration with Google Health Enterprise to integrate wearable-derived data into its precision psychiatry care model. Building on Amae’s established clinical partnerships with leading academic medical centers like Cedars-Sinai, Mass General Brigham, and New York-Presbyterian, this collaboration positions Amae at the center of a new ecosystem designed to shift psychiatric care.

For decades, psychiatry and the treatment of severe mental illness has lacked reliable, scalable biomarkers to objectively measure disease state and progression. As a result, patients living with complex conditions like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and severe personality disorders have relied on episodic doctor visits and subjective self-reporting, making it difficult for clinicians to detect early warning signs of clinical decline before a patient deteriorates.

This collaboration solves this by introducing a real-world behavioral measurement layer into care, capturing critical data via wearable devices like sleep patterns, physical activity, heart rate variability and changes in daily routines. Delivered straight to care teams, these insights allow clinicians to see exactly how patients are functioning between visits. By combining these behavioral signals with existing clinical data, Amae is establishing a new standard of care, pioneering precision psychiatry to catch meaningful changes early, predict relapses, and empower patients with an objective, continuous understanding of their own health.

“Our partnership with Google Health Enterprise reflects a fundamental shift in how we understand and measure severe mental illness,” said Dr. Scott Fears, Chief Medical Officer, Amae Health. “Unlike other areas of medicine, psychiatry has historically lacked objective tools for measuring disease progression and treatment response. By integrating wearable-derived behavioral signals into our care model, we are capturing measurable patterns of illness in real-world settings, including sleep and activity disruptions that often precede clinical decline. This represents an important step toward establishing objective, continuous measurement as a foundational component of psychiatric care.”

Amae translates this advanced precision measurement into deeply personalized treatment plans for some of the most complex conditions in medicine, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. Crucially, this data-driven insights engine is delivered in a profoundly human, connected way. Rather than navigating a fragmented system, patients experience psychiatry and therapy alongside primary care and physical health interventions that feel highly tailored, proactive, and deeply supportive, completely redefining the traditional mental health experience.

“Data is only as powerful as the care model behind it,” said Stas Sokolin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Amae Health. “By bringing data from the Google Health app and Fitbit devices into our multidisciplinary clinical workflows, we are building a deeply connected, proactive decision support layer for our patients with complex mental health conditions that turns raw data into real-time intervention.”

Amae Health is actively building toward the development of a comprehensive mental health composite score, analogous to cardiac risk scoring in cardiovascular medicine. This framework would integrate wearable-derived behavioral data with biomarkers, EEG data, voice analysis, medication response, and other clinical inputs to provide a more continuous and multidimensional view of patient health.

For more information, please visit www.amaehealth.com .

About Amae Health

Amae Health is the leading destination for the treatment of complex mental health conditions, partnering with leading academic medical centers to deliver precision psychiatry for conditions including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. Amae applies longitudinal data, multidisciplinary clinical care, and advanced technology to move the field beyond symptom stabilization toward sustained recovery.

LaunchSquad for Amae Health

amaehealth@launchsquad.com

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