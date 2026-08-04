Celtic Sea Salt® Introduces Hydrate by Celtic Sea Salt®, A New Electrolyte Mix Designed to Deliver the Most Natural, Efficacious Hydration on the Market





ARDEN, N.C., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Celtic Sea Salt® celebrates its 50th anniversary, the leading sea salt brand is bringing its trusted legacy of naturally sourced mineral salt into the rapidly growing hydration category with the launch of Hydrate by Celtic Sea Salt®, a premium electrolyte mix featuring refreshing flavor profiles.

For five decades, Celtic Sea Salt® has been a trusted leader in unrefined sea salt, recognized for its artisan hand-harvesting methods, naturally occurring trace minerals, and commitment to purity, transparency, and innovation. Under the leadership of Selina Delangre, daughter-in-law of founder Dr. Jacques Delangre, the brand continues to honor its legacy while driving forward new innovation. Since introducing its signature Light Grey Celtic® in 1976, the brand has expanded into a robust portfolio that includes Celtic Fine Ground™, Celtic Kosher™, Fleur de Sel, Celtic Pink Cave Salt, and other mineral-based products used across cooking, baking, and everyday wellness.

Hydrate by Celtic Sea Salt® builds on that foundation, translating the mineral-rich benefits of authentic Celtic Sea Salt® into a convenient, performance-focused hydration format. It combines science-based electrolyte levels with the naturally occurring trace minerals that have long defined the brand.





"We live in the age of efficacy. People want products that actually work without a bunch of chemicals," said Ben Rudman, CEO of Celtic Sea Salt®. "For 50 years, Celtic Sea Salt® has been on a mission to elevate every pantry with pure, mineral-rich, unrefined salt. Increasingly, our consumers were using Celtic Sea Salt® in homemade hydration mixes daily. Hydrate by Celtic Sea Salt® was developed to meet that need with a function-built electrolyte formula, optimized with clinically informed levels of potassium, magnesium, and of course Celtic Sea Salt®."

Each serving delivers 1,000mg of sodium from authentic Celtic Sea Salt® with 70+ naturally occurring trace minerals, 550mg of potassium, 100mg of magnesium, 500mg of taurine, with zero sugar, artificial ingredients, or synthetic dyes. Hydrate by Celtic Sea Salt® is available in Fresh Limeade, Wild Cherry, Crisp Apple, and an Unflavored variety, in a convenient stick pack format for on-the-go hydration.

As part of the launch, Celtic Sea Salt® is introducing the Hydrate by Celtic Sea Salt® Performance Partners program, an evolving platform that highlights elite athletes who embody the brand’s belief that peak performance starts with intentional, high-quality inputs. The inaugural partner is professional surfer Lakey Peterson, an athlete whose training demands exceptional endurance, recovery, and focus as she continues competing at the highest level of her sport.

Through the partnership, Peterson will incorporate Hydrate by Celtic Sea Salt® into her training and recovery routine, using the product across the demands of professional surfing. Her experience will help bring to life how Hydrate by Celtic Sea Salt® performs in a real-world elite training environment, while reinforcing its role as a superior hydration option for athletes and active consumers alike - designed not only for elite performance, but also for category switchers seeking a more effective, clean-label electrolyte alternative.

“Hydration is a constant in surfing - whether I’m training in heavy conditions or preparing for long competition days, it directly impacts how I perform and recover,” said Lakey Peterson. “What stood out about Hydrate by Celtic Sea Salt® is that it delivers meaningful electrolyte support with clean, natural ingredients I can trust, which is exactly what I look for in my training. What I put in my body really matters to me, I have so much confidence when I compete knowing I’m using the best products for my performance and overall health, not to mention how yum the flavors are, I'm here for the Fresh Limeade!”

Hydrate by Celtic Sea Salt® is now available at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide and direct to consumers on the Celtic Sea Salt® website.

Please see product assets available for download HERE . For more information, visit www.celticseasalt.com .

ABOUT CELTIC SEA SALT®

Since its introduction in 1976 by Dr. Jacques Delangre, a food scientist who believed salt could do more than season, Celtic Sea Salt® has set the standard for unrefined sea salt, traditionally harvested from pristine coastal salt beds and naturally rich in trace minerals. Guided by a commitment to purity, transparency, and exquisite flavor, the brand has preserved time-honored Celtic hand-harvesting methods that protect the salt’s natural vital mineral blend and coastal origin. This artisanal approach has made Celtic Sea Salt® a trusted staple for consumers seeking low sodium salt that supports both cooking and everyday wellness. Today, the brand offers a full portfolio of unrefined sea salts and mineral-based products, as nature intended, including: Light Grey Celtic®, Celtic Fine Ground™, Fleur de Sel, Celtic Kosher™, Celtic Pink Cave Salt, Makai Pure®, Celtic Sea Salt® Fine River Salt, Celtic Sea Salt® Flake River Salt, and electrolyte products.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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