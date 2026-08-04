Kartoon Studios Appoints Brooke Bacon as Senior Vice President, Consumer Products and Licensing

Veteran Activision Blizzard Executive to Lead Global Licensing, Retail and Consumer Products Strategy Across Company's Owned and Controlled IP Portfolio

Appointment Advances Company's Shift Toward IP Ownership and Franchise Monetization





BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios, Inc. (NYSE American: TOON) ("Kartoon Studios" or the "Company"), a global entertainment company creating, producing, distributing and licensing children's and family content, today announced the appointment of Brooke Bacon as Senior Vice President, Consumer Products and Licensing. Bacon will lead global licensing, consumer products, retail, brand partnerships and franchise commercialization across the Company's portfolio of owned and controlled intellectual property, including based on A.A. Milne’s iconic Winnie the Pooh, the Hundred Acre Wood, the Stan Lee Universe, including Stan Lee Superhero Pets, and select established brands.

The appointment advances Kartoon Studios' strategic realignment to an owned IP-led model in which the Company retains ownership economics and participates across multiple points of the value chain. As Kartoon Studios brings its properties to market, consumer products and licensing are expected to serve as core commercialization channels alongside content distribution, publishing, advertising and other brand extensions.

"Brooke is joining Kartoon Studios at an important point in our evolution, as we seek to move from building and developing our IP portfolio, to launching and monetizing those properties across a broader commercial ecosystem," commented Andy Heyward, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kartoon Studios. "Our objective is to create enduring franchises in which Kartoon Studios owns and controls the underlying rights in the characters we bring to the screen, and participates in the value generated across content, distribution, licensing and consumer products. Consumer products and licensing are central to how owned IP can generate value beyond the screen. Brooke has built commercial programs around some of the world's best-known entertainment franchises and brings deep experience across licensing, retail and strategic partnerships. We believe her appointment will strengthen our ability to establish the category strategies, partner network and disciplined execution required to convert audience engagement into long-term brand and shareholder value."

In her role, Bacon will establish global licensing and consumer products roadmaps; identify and manage category, retail and promotional partnerships; oversee brand stewardship, style guides and creative assets; and coordinate go-to-market plans with the Company's creative, production, distribution and marketing teams. She will also help define commercial milestones and performance measures for scaling investment across individual properties.

"Kartoon Studios owns a collection of highly recognizable intellectual property with large, engaged fan followings, which should provide a strong foundation to accelerate monetization through strategic licensing, distribution, consumer products and franchise expansion," said Bacon.

Bacon joins Kartoon Studios from Activision Blizzard, part of Microsoft, where she most recently served as Senior Director, Licensing & Consumer Products and led the global licensing and consumer products business across a portfolio that included Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro and Crash Bandicoot. Her responsibilities included long-range business strategy, creative development, brand stewardship, commercial expansion, executive planning and cross-functional leadership. She previously served as Director, Global Commercial Development and held leadership roles in retail marketing and product management, working with major retail and platform partners including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop, Sony and Microsoft.

Before Activision Blizzard, Bacon led Marketing, E-Commerce & Creative at AEG, where she managed retail marketing, brand activation and e-commerce consumer products programs for prominent properties, including the LA Lakers, LA Kings, LA Clippers, LA Galaxy and the GRAMMY Awards.



She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication, with studies spanning sports media, marketing, entertainment, entrepreneurship and cinematic arts.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) is a global, vertically integrated children's and family entertainment company turning owned and controlled intellectual property into enduring, multi-platform franchises. The Company develops, produces, distributes, licenses and monetizes content across the full value chain, creating multiple revenue opportunities and long-term brand value.

Kartoon Studios' growth portfolio includes Hundred Acre Wood and the Stan Lee Universe, alongside established brands and an extensive programming library. The Company operates Mainframe Studios and Toon Media Networks, as well as Beacon Media Group, a full-service marketing, communications, and media agency subsidiary of Kartoon Studios focused on children and family. Together, these assets provide production capabilities, direct audience access and distribution across linear television, AVOD, SVOD, FAST channels and streaming platforms in more than 60 territories. Kartoon Studios is focused on converting its intellectual property, infrastructure and global reach into scalable franchise growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, visit www.kartoonstudios.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Ms. Bacon’s appointment advancing the Company’s shift toward IP ownership and franchise monetization, Ms. Bacon leading global licensing, consumer products, retail, brand partnerships and franchise commercialization across the Company's portfolio of owned and controlled intellectual property, the appointment advancing Kartoon Studios' strategic realignment to an owned IP-led model in which the Company retains ownership economics and participates across multiple points of the value chain, consumer products and licensing serving as core commercialization channels alongside content distribution, publishing, advertising and other brand extensions as Kartoon Studios brings its properties to market, moving from building and developing Kartoon Studios’ IP portfolio, to launching and monetizing those properties across a broader commercial ecosystem, creating enduring franchises in which Kartoon Studios owns and controls the underlying rights in the characters it brings to the screen, and participates in the value generated across content, distribution, licensing and consumer products, generating value beyond the screen through consumer products and licensing, the appointment strengthening Kartoon Studios’ ability to establish the category strategies, partner network and disciplined execution required to convert audience engagement into long-term brand and shareholder value, Ms. Bacon establishing global licensing and consumer products roadmaps, identifying and managing category, retail and promotional partnerships, overseeing brand stewardship, style guides and creative assets and coordinating go-to-market plans with the Company's creative, production, distribution and marketing teams, Ms. Bacon helping define commercial milestones and performance measures for scaling investment across individual properties, Kartoon Studios collection of highly recognizable intellectual property with large, engaged fan followings providing a strong foundation to accelerate monetization through strategic licensing, distribution, consumer products and franchise expansion and converting the Company’s intellectual property, infrastructure and global reach into scalable franchise growth and long-term shareholder value. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on the Company's current plans, estimates, assumptions and expectations and are not guarantees that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Actual events, results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Ms. Bacon’s ability to contribute to the Company as expected; the Company’s ability to advance a strategic realignment to an owned IP-led model in which the Company retains ownership economics and participates across multiple points of the value chain; the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy and growth initiatives; changes in general economic, financial, market and industry conditions; the Company’s ability to obtain financing when needed; the Company’s ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; the Company’s reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; the Company’s ability to market and advertise its products; the Company’s reliance on third-parties to promote its products; the Company’s ability to keep pace with technological advances; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Additional risks and uncertainties that are not currently known to the Company or that the Company currently considers immaterial may also cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Kartoon Studios undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

toon@lythampartners.com