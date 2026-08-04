H1 Partners with Novo Nordisk to Scale AI-Driven Clinical Development

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 today announced a new partnership with Novo Nordisk to improve clinical development in the age of AI.

The partnership aims to develop proprietary AI-ready data and AI-powered clinical development workflows to further help Novo Nordisk speed up the path from discovery to approval and make its clinical trial operations more efficient. As part of the agreement, H1 will also acquire rights to further advance StudyHub, a leading digital and AI-enabled platform for clinical development built by Novo Nordisk.

“In this age of AI, the way clinical trials should be executed needs to change,” said Ariel Katz, CEO of H1. “We are proud to partner with Novo Nordisk to enhance innovation in their clinical trials and to play an important part to bring their life-changing drugs to patients quicker.”

“H1 is the right partner for this work with its domain expertise, AI-ready proprietary data, and AI technology to advance what we have built at Novo Nordisk,” said Mishal Patel, Group Vice President, AI & Digital Innovation, R&D at Novo Nordisk. “This next wave of AI will help us reduce cycle times, address process inefficiencies at scale, and fundamentally improve how we select clinical trial sites and design studies, ultimately enabling better, faster decisions across the development lifecycle.”

H1 is an AI-powered platform that brings healthcare data, domain expertise, and an AI intelligence platform to life science companies.

Through this collaboration, Novo Nordisk will use H1’s capabilities to improve its clinical development operational efficiency, with a focus on improving design, site selection and enrollment across clinical trials.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease.

About H1

H1 is an AI-powered platform that helps identify and engage the right doctors for critical workflows across pharma, health plan, health system, and technology companies. At the core of the platform is H1’s Doctor Graph—a structured representation of physician identity, expertise, relationships, and behavioral signals, creating a powerful network effect as it is continuously enriched by participants across the healthcare ecosystem. Built on one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive global datasets of healthcare professionals, H1 combines deep healthcare data with agentic AI workflows to power critical workflows across drug development, medical and commercial engagement, care navigation, and provider data and network intelligence. Today, 85% of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 9 out of 10 of the top health plans trust H1 as a critical partner in building a healthier future for all.

Contact

Kerry Metzdorf

kerry@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd5f4528-6a06-4e16-ac18-2cb44ff2394d